15 Jobs Other Pokemon Would Totally Have to Celebrate Detective Pikachu Returns

Pikachu has returned to his mystery-solving role in Detective Pikachu Returns for Nintendo Switch. To celebrate the release of this quirky and endearing game that explores the fun of a Pokemon working a human-like job, we’ve rounded up fifteen other ‘Mons and explored which jobs they could pull off perfectly, either in harmony with or even better than humans. Without further ado, here are 15 other jobs Pokemon would totally have in the Detective Pikachu world.

Dragonite – Mail delivery

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

If there’s a Pokemon suitable for a mail delivery job, it’s Dragonite – who even appeared to be tasked with this role in Pokemon: The First movie.

Not only is Dragonite a friendly-natured fellow compared to other Dragon-Types, but it’s also big and strong enough to carry a huge bag full of letters and goodies that need delivering to Pokemon and human friends. And of course, being gifted with flight, Dragonite can quickly soar through the sky, skip over difficult terrain, and zoom across oceans. Now that sounds like some reliable priority shipping!

Meowth & Persian – Accountant

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Meowth and Persian are known to have a love for money. Maybe they just like shiny objects, or perhaps they’re simply Pokemon of royalty who enjoy financial luxury.

No matter the reason, these two specimens are the only ones capable of utilizing the unique move, Payday, to increase the money earned from battle. Don’t tell me you couldn’t imagine these two all dressed up with little bowties and working as accountants like two fancy bois, surrounded with money every single day. Would they enjoy the job? Undoubtedly. Would I trust them not to steal my funds? That one is still up for debate.

Chansey & Blissey – Medical Worker / Nurse

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

There’s no arguing the best jobs for Chansey and Blissey, as they already pretty much work full-time alongside Nurse Joy in the Pokemon franchise.

Chansey and Blissey are kind-natured, nurturing Pokemon known to provide medical assistance to Trainers and Pokemon in need. With their experience in the field, there’s no doubt these two would be able to take a step up and become full-fledged medical professionals or nurses.

Heck, I’d trust Chansey and Blissey as much as any human, so Wynaut?

Roselia – Florist

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Roselia grows beautiful flowers when it takes care of itself by drinking clean water and staying healthy. Its flowers also release a sweet fragrance, making it the perfect Pokemon to work as a florist or own a flower shop.

I have no doubts that this Pokemon would be able to source you all of the most beautiful smelling plants and flowers you could ever dream of. Besides, knowing that Roselia’s own flower hands are vibrant and healthy would indicate just how much care this Grass Type would be willing to put into such a business, ensuring your flower purchases are of the highest quality.

Blastoise – Firefighter

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Firefighting is a dangerous and physically demanding job, so with the sheer amount of Water Type Pokemon in existence, it would make sense to have them aid humans and help save lives.

Who better for the job than the gigantic turtle ‘Mon known as Blastoise? After all, it has two giant water cannons on the back of its shell. There would be no need to rush and connect the hose to a fire hydrant if Blastoise took on this role, saving firefighters crucial seconds and enabling them to save many more lives.

Plus, Blastoise is also pretty buff and tanky as far as Pokemon go, so it would also likely have no issues following its comrades into burning buildings to rescue someone in need.

Slurpuff & Alcremie – Baker

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

If there’s any Pokemon I’d trust to help me whip up some delicious baked goods and tasty treats, it would certainly be Slurpuff and Alcremie.

Slurpuff’s Pokedex entry states that it is already quite familiar with such a task, using its keen sense of smell to assist pastry chefs. On the other hand, when Milcery evolves into Alcremie, the cream that its body creates takes on various flavors. I’m convinced these two Pokemon would team up to create delicious baked goods, and could single-handedly run their little bakery or cafe. Take my money, already!

Machoke, Machamp, Gurdurr & Conkeldurr – Construction

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

There’s one thing these four Pokemon have in common: they’re all muscle ‘Mons!

Seriously, Machoke, Machamp, Gurdurr, and Conkeldurr are among some of the physically strong Pokemon in existence, which makes them perfect for physical labor such as heavy lifting and construction. Furthermore, these four Pokemon tend to have a somewhat humanoid appearance, which means they’d likely have no problem working alongside humans, allowing important building and construction work to get done in far less time than usual.

Smeargle & Grafaiai – Artist

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

It’s a well-known fact that Smeargle and Grafaiai are the artists of the Pokemon world. Smeargle loves to use its tail to paint pictures, while Grafaiai is a bit of a cheeky graffiti artist who leaves fingerprints across the trees of the habitat it lives in.

I’m sure these Pokemon would have no qualms embracing their creative sides and becoming full-fledged professional painters and street artists. Look out Trainers; one of these ‘Mons could be the next Banksy!

Toxtricity – Guitarist

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

If you’ve explored the Galar Region through Pokemon Sword & Shield or the Pokemon anime, then you’ve likely seen this Electric/Poison Dual-Type rocking out both inside and outside of battle.

Toxicity sports a punkish appearance and certainly has the personality to match. All that’s missing is a sweet electric guitar so he can play some killer riffs and face-melting solos. Seriously, if there’s one Pokemon I’d count on for in a band, it would be Toxtricity, the dude was just made to rock. Somebody let him plug into an amp, ASAP!

Trubbish & Garbodor – Garbage Collector

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Look, Trubbish and Garbodor are some of the more…interesting Pokemon out there. Personally, I can’t stand them…sorry trash ‘Mons. I just can’t shake the opinion that they’re horrendous, filthy — and probably smelly — beings that remain nightmare fuel for my Pokemon adventures.

However, I have to admit that there are no better ‘Mons suited to the job of garbage collection. A lot of people don’t like to get dirty or be around the smell of garbage, but this absolute gremlin duo would undoubtedly be in their element.

As an added bonus, they can simply gobble up the garbage like it’s a tasty snack. The only thing humans would need to do is drive them around via a garbage truck.

Electivire – Electrician

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Electivire is capable of using its wire-like tails to generate up to 20,000 volts of electricity. Furthermore, the Pokedex entries state that a single one of these species is capable of providing electricity for all buildings within an entire city. That’s some serious electrical power!

I don’t know about you, but I’d definitely trust Electivire in the role of electrician, especially with that level of control and power over electricity. It could give most any place a boost in their wattage, while also quickly tracking down weak points in an electrical system.

Loudred – DJ

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Loudred is…well, loud. There’s no other way to put it. This Pokemon is capable of creating and controlling noise and soundwaves like no other.

While this does sound exhausting for most situations, Loudred could make for the perfect DJ (and already has in the Detective Pikachu movie). In most any party environment, it’d be jumping around, creating noise, hyping up a crowd, and getting all of that noisy energy out of its system.

Plus, Loudred’s ears are literal speakers, so this ‘Mon is pretty much a living, breathing sound system. How cool is that? I bet Loudred would never get tired of creating this noise and would thrive in a DJ/party environment. Set this big purple beast up with some decks and a headset already!

Jiggypuff & Meloetta – Singer

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Jigglypuff and Meloetta are already the singers of the Pokemon universe. Jigglypuff carries a mic around to sing lullabies, while Meloetta is capable of creating melodies that directly influence the emotions of others. Pair these two up together and they’d easily make one of the best Pokemon pop star duos around!

I’m sure that would certainly make for an interesting experience with Meloetta’s vocals creating a full-on immersive emotional experience on top of the audial show led by Jigglypuff. Who knows? Maybe such an experience would be the next thing to take the Pokemon world by storm.

Buizel & Floatzel – Lifeguard

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Buizel and Floatzel are two Pokemon that love splashing around and having fun in the water, which makes them the perfect choice for a lifeguard role.

Both of these ‘Mons can spin their tales like a propeller to dash through the water like a jet, which would be incredibly useful for quickly swimming out through dangerous waves. Furthermore, Buizel and Floatzel can inflate the flotation devices around their necks to stay afloat, making them living floaties for any individual who needs help staying above the water’s surface.

In a job where time is of the utmost urgency such as lifeguarding, these fuzzy, orange little friends would make a huge positive impact.

Arcanine, Lapras, Pidgeot & Hisuian Braviary – Search & Rescue team

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Search and rescue is one of the most nail-biting jobs in existence, as everything is a race against the clock. Employing the assistance of certain Pokemon would strengthen and benefit these forces, especially when such strong contenders are available.

Arcanine has a great, loyal temperament, and is capable of running at an unbelievable speed, as well as carrying fully grown humans on its back. This would make it perfect for land tracking and rescue.

Lapras is one of the friendliest and most gentle Water Type Pokemon, which makes it the perfect contender for rescuing those lost and trapped at sea. Not only would Lapras provide safety with a shell that can seat multiple humans or Pokemon, but it also would carry a calming presence around those that it rescues. I’d trust no other Pokemon to bring me back to land safely.

Lastly, Pidgeot and Hisuian Braviary would take to the skies to scout different terrains. Pidgeot, when raised from a Pidgey has one of the best, well-trained natures of all Bird Pokemon, and is physically capable of carrying humans on its back during flight.

Hisuian Braviary, however, is one of the biggest Bird Pokemon at a whopping 1.7m, meaning it would be able to take the passengers Pidgeot is incapable of carrying. On top of this, the Braviary species are often referred to as ‘heroes of the sky’, so there’s no job more fitting for this big bird!