The Witcher Season 3 Will Follow An Annoying Netflix Trend When It Starts Dropping In June
Don’t shoot the messenger.
Sometimes, you just want to draw the curtains, curl up on the sofa, and pretend to be the world’s most realistic couch potato as you binge a show from start to finish till morning ushers in a new day. And with Netflix’s latest annoying trend, it’s fair to say that it’s a wee bit harder to achieve maximum comfort nowadays.
Yes, while the much anticipated third season of Netflix’s The Witcher series has dropped its first whistle-wetting teaser, it’s a little irksome to discover that the streaming giant has split Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri’s upcoming adventure into a two-parter.
Sure, it may not be the end of the world per se, but we’re simply a little puzzled as to why the company continues to follow this trend. Well… we’re not, it’s to double dip on those monthly subscription fees, but still, the wait is all too painful! From Ozark to Money Heist to Stranger Things, splitting up long-awaited seasons into two parts seems to be the du jour right now.
Of course, this two-part season, which will be streamable on June 21 and July 27, will mark the final episodes with our main man Henry Cavill. Indeed, if you haven’t heard the bad news yet, Liam Hemsworth is set to step into Geralt of Rivia’s boots come Season 4. Sad times, eh?
Nevertheless, we’ve got high hopes that the third season of The Witcher will be a must watch. I mean, it’s got Henry Cavill in it so it automatically wins all the points, right? (Okay, perhaps we’re a little too obsessed with the Man of Steel star…)
Volume One of the third season of The Witcher will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix on June 29. Meanwhile, Volume Two will kick off on July 27.
