Where to Find Athena in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals may have a sprawling narrative filled to the grim with impactful dialogue and meaningful choices, but you don’t care about any of that. You want to know where to find Athena so that you can ensure the good girl’s safety and potentially get some pets in for the “Who Can Resist?” Trophy. Fortunately for you, we’ve completed the game several times and have the answers you’re looking for.

Some may consider information shared in this guide as spoilery for Oxenfree 2’s narrative. If you’d rather enjoy the game spoiler-free, turn back now.

How to Find Athena in Oxenfree 2

So we’ve got good news and bad news when it comes to figuring out where to find Athena in Oxenfree 2.

The bad news is that you won’t be able to find her until the very end of the game, right before you head off toward the climax. The good news, though, is that you don’t need to do anything specific in order to have her show up. She appears automatically as you and Jacob prepare to set off for your final task, and gives Jacob the morale boost he needs as a result.

During this time, you’ll also have two opportunities to pet Athena. The first presents itself while Jacob tells you all about her, while the other is available before you head down to the docks and enter the boat. Should you choose to pet her during either of these windows, you’ll receive the “Who Can Resist?” bronze trophy.

It should also be noted that you can receive the “Master of Your Domain” trophy by choosing not to pet Athena in either section. But really, is it worth passing up on giving Athena pets in order to receive a Bronze Trophy and get one step closer to obtaining the game’s Platinum trophy?

We’ll let you decide, as that’s everything we have to share via our guide on where to find Athena in Oxenfree 2. For info on how to help other characters and find more collectibles, you can peruse our related articles down below.