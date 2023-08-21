All Roblox Penguin Tycoon Codes (August 2023)

Page updated August 20, 2023 No new codes were added to the game today.

With the Easter Update finally live, fans of Penguin Tycoon are returning to the popular building sim in droves to enjoy all the new Egg Hunt minigames that are currently on offer in Roblox. Much like Doodle World, Starving Artists, Tower Heroes and All Star Tower Defense, there are lots of free codes that you can use to net you new items and cool freebies in the game. Here’s everything you need to know.

Roblox Penguin Tycoon Codes (Full List)

150KLIKES – New Hat

– New Hat pockettactics – 50 Gems

– 50 Gems 100KEYES – Heart Eyes

– Heart Eyes MinerHat – Miner Hat

Expired Codes

twitter50k – 50 Gems

– 50 Gems Fishing – 200 Gems

– 200 Gems 50KHeart – Heart Eyes

– Heart Eyes LuckyHat – Lucky Hat

– Lucky Hat Release – $2,500 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Penguin Tycoon

Once you’re in a game, look for the blue button with the white Twitter bird on the left hand side of the screen and tap on it. Enter one of the working codes above. Press the ‘Redeem’ button to redeem the specific code. Enjoy your newly unlocked freebies!

So, there you have it. We hope this helped clue you in on all the Penguin Tycoon codes in Roblox as of November 2022.