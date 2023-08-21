Codes

All Roblox Penguin Tycoon Codes (August 2023)

Here are all the Penguin Tycoon Codes for November, 2022.

Roblox Penguin Tycoon

Page updated August 20, 2023

No new codes were added to the game today.

With the Easter Update finally live, fans of Penguin Tycoon are returning to the popular building sim in droves to enjoy all the new Egg Hunt minigames that are currently on offer in Roblox. Much like Doodle World, Starving Artists, Tower Heroes and All Star Tower Defense, there are lots of free codes that you can use to net you new items and cool freebies in the game. Here’s everything you need to know.

Roblox Penguin Tycoon Codes (Full List)

  • 150KLIKES – New Hat
  • pockettactics – 50 Gems
  • 100KEYES – Heart Eyes 
  • MinerHat – Miner Hat

Expired Codes

  • twitter50k – 50 Gems
  • Fishing – 200 Gems 
  • 50KHeart – Heart Eyes 
  • LuckyHat – Lucky Hat
  • Release – $2,500 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Penguin Tycoon

  1. Once you’re in a game, look for the blue button with the white Twitter bird on the left hand side of the screen and tap on it.

  2. Enter one of the working codes above.

  3. Press the ‘Redeem’ button to redeem the specific code.

  4. Enjoy your newly unlocked freebies!

So, there you have it. We hope this helped clue you in on all the Penguin Tycoon codes in Roblox as of November 2022. For more tips, tricks and guides, search for Twinfinite, or see more of our coverage on the game below. And as always, if you have a question that hasn’t been answered on the site, feel free to reach out in the comments below and we’ll try our best to give you a hand.

Related Posts

About the author

Dylan Chaundy

Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, Roblox, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created.

More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Comments