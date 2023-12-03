Roblox Monkey Tycoon Codes (December 2023)

Updated December 3, 2023 Added a new code!

Monkey Tycoon is definitely one of those oddball Roblox games that’s best described as a “clicker game”. You know, the ones where you’re collecting a special resource to improvfe your rate of collecting resources? If you’d like to build a monkey-led empire, you can quickly get started with the latest Roblox Monkey Tycoon codes.

All Available Monkey Tycoon Codes in Roblox

To this day, these are the only active Roblox codes available in Monkey Tycoon:

HughMungus : Redeem for one million Monkeys (New)

: Redeem for one million Monkeys LotsOfMonkeys: Redeem for a Tier 5 Pink Monkey, and x2 Tier 3 Blue Monkeys.

Monkey Tycoon is still relatively new and more codes are bound to be released. In fact, by joining up with the game’s Discord server and Roblox group, you can keep an eye open for new codes or just revisit this list since it’ll always have the latest up-to-date codes.

All Expired Monkey Tycoon Codes

Sadly, the following codes no longer reward you with their listed freebies as the code has expired for good.

There are currently no expired codes

It’s a bummer, but inevitable; Roblox codes never last forever and their rewards are forever lost. This is why it’s important to redeem codes as soon as possible.

How To Redeem Monkey Tycoon Codes in Roblox

Image Source: Roblox Corporations via Twinfinite

Now that you’ve got yourself some Monkey Tycoon codes ready to go, how about redeeming them? You’ll have to do it while you’re in the game, like so:

Launch Monkey Tycoon. Select Codes located on the left-hand side. Type in a valid code. Alternatively, you can just copy and paste any of the available codes listed above.

That’s all there is to the latest Roblox Monkey Tycoon codes and how to redeem them. Getting a head start to your monkey empire is always nice or maybe it’s chump change to you and did very little. Either way, codes are helpful, so use them when they’re available!