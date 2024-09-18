Ro Ghoul Trello Link, Discord, and More (September 2024)

Ro Ghoul is a Roblox RPG game based on the iconic Tokyo Ghoul manga and anime series. In it, you’ll take on the role of a ghoul or member of the CCG. You’ll then grow your strength and improve your faction reputation by completing quests, hanging out with friends, or fighting other players. There’s much to learn about the game, so check out the Ro Ghoul Trello Link to improve your skills!

Recommended Videos

What is the Ro Ghoul Trello Link?

Trello is a Kanban-style project management tool that most Roblox developers use to post information about their games. What’s great is that anyone with the link can access the official Ro Ghoul Trello board and utilize the vast wealth of knowledge there. If you have any questions about the game, this should be your number one destination because you’ll find information about Ro-Ghoul, like Kagunes, Quinques, Aratas, Quinx & Specials, Maps, Codes, and much more.

Ro Ghoul Discord Link

The official Ro Ghoul Discord server is a great place to connect with the developer, who often posts updates about the game, including patches, bug fixes, events, and codes for freebies. In addition, you can utilize Discords voice channels to speak directly with other Ro Ghoul fans.

On average, you’ll see over 30,000 online members on the Ro-Ghoul Discord server, which makes it a great place to connect with fellow players. Whether you want to team up, learn new strategies, or talk about your favorite anime franchise, there is a place for you in this community.

Ro Ghoul Wiki Link

The Ro Ghoul Wiki is another excellent resource from which to learn about the game from fellow community members. While the developers didn’t create this wiki page, it has excellent information from fellow players on gameplay mechanics, features, factions, Kagune, and so much more! The unofficial wiki should be your next click if you can’t find what you want using the RO Ghoul Trello link.

Now that you have the Ro Ghoul Trello Link, you’ll have access to all the essential information you need to master the popular Roblox game! If you want an advantage, check out our Ro-Ghoul Codes page to earn freebies like Color Credits, Yen, and RC!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy