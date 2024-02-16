Rarest Emotes in Fortnite

The world of Fortnite is all about Victory Royales, colorful characters, and cosmetics galore. Emotes are part of that, having your character perform a fun little animation or dance when they’re used. In this guide, we’ll be running you through the rarest Fortnite emotes, so you know whether you can brag about owning any of them already, or snag one if they ever return to the Item Shop!

Bombastic

The bombastic emote not only comes with some funky music playing in the background, but your character will do their best to bust out some Samba-inspired moves.

Sadly, the emote hasn’t featured in the Item Shop for 778 days and only showed up in there four times between November 2018 and Feb. 2020.

Breezy

Ever wanted to be one of those big inflatable tube guys you see outside shops sometimes? Well, that’s exactly what the Breezy emote allows your Fortnite character to do, flailing around with the wind.

The Breezy emote was last seen 908 days ago, and only showed up in the Item Shop five times between March and October 2019.

Fandangle

‘Loosen up and prepare for nonsense’ reads the description for the ‘Fandangle’ emote in Fortnite. This emote sees your character leaning back and rolling its shoulders, while also doing some rather outlandish hand movements and gestures.

The Fandangle emote was last seen 784 days ago at the time of writing, and only showed up in the Item Shop six times between March 2019 and Feb. 2020.

Fresh

Anyone who’s familiar with Carlton’s dance from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will know exactly what this dance is.

It was last seen 1240 days ago at the time of writing, though it did show up a grand total of 30 times in the Item Shop between Dec. 2017 and Nov. 2018.

Glyphic

An ancient Egypt-inspired emote, Glyphic sees your character walking and emoting like an Egyptian with extravagant hand moves.

It was last seen in the Item Shop 811 days ago at the time of writing and only featured three times between Nov. 2019 and Feb. 2020. Whether it’ll appear again remains to be seen.

Head Banger

The Head Banger emote was released as part of the Travis Scott collection for his Astronomical concert that took place in-game in April 2020. It sees your character shaking their head about violently… headbanging, unsurprisingly.

It was last seen in the Item Shop 726 days ago on April 27, 2020. It was only available for six days from April 22 to April 27 and hasn’t been since.

Hootenanny

Inspired by the rockabilly music dance, the Hootenanny emote sees your character jigging about on the spot, tapping their feet along with the music.

The Hootenanny last showed up in the Item Shop 808 days ago, featuring 12 times between April 2018 and Feb. 2020.

Kiss the Cup

The Kiss the Cup emote sees a trophy fall into your character’s hands before they kiss it and raise it into the air with confetti and camera flashes going off while they do so.

It’s only appeared in the Item Shop twice, on July 27 and July 28, 2019, meaning it hasn’t been seen in 995 days.

Lazy Shuffle

The Lazy Shuffle emote sees your character doing the craze ‘Shuffle’ dance, but with minimal effort or concentration. It’s all rather laid back and is accompanied by some thumping techno music to boot.

First featuring in the Item Shop in Jan. 2019, Lazy Shuffle has been available on eight separate days. It was last seen on Feb. 6, 2020, meaning it’s been 809 days at the time of writing since it was last seen.

Pick It Up

The Pick It Up emote isn’t the most exciting one to grace this list, and that probably goes some way to explaining why it’s so rare and hasn’t been in the Item Shop all that much. When used, your character will alternate lifting their knees up towards their chest while pumping their arms out.

It only appeared in the Item Shop three times, first featuring in June 2019. It was last seen on Dec. 2, 2019, meaning it’s been 873 days at the time of writing since it last appeared.

Rambunctious

The Rambunctious emote sees your character properly busting a move with slides to either side and wild arm movements. It was first added into the game in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4.

Featuring in the Item Shop for the first time in June 2018, Rambunctious has only been available to purchase a grand total of seven times. It was last seen on Nov. 12, 2018, meaning it’s been 1249 days at the time of writing.

Rawr

For those wanting to stomp around like a T-Rex, well…. Rawr allows you to do exactly that. Including wild head movements, thumping step sound effects, and even momentarily stopping to munch on some food, the Rawr emote is every dino lover’s dream.

It was first added to the Item Shop in June 2018 but has only been available seven times. It was last seen on Sept. 9, 2019, meaning it’s been 959 days since it was last available.

Resistance Thumbs Up

The Resistance Thumbs Up emote is possibly the most uninspired on this list. It was released as part of the Star Wars series and sees your character giving a thumbs up… that’s it.

It was first made available in the Item Shop on Dec. 13, 2019, and was last seen on May 5, 2020, featuring nine times in total between (and including) those dates. That means it was last seen 720 days ago at the time of writing.

Sprinkler

The Sprinkler is a classic dance move that needs no introduction. With one hand on the head, and the other arm outstretched in front of them, they’ll move jerkily around in a circular motion, before smoothly moving back to their original position.

It first appeared in the Item Shop on Oct. 15, 2018, and was last seen on Jan. 14, 2020, featuring seven times in total. It’s been 831 days since it was last seen in the Item Shop, making it one of the rarest emotes in Fortnite.

Spyglass

The Spyglass emote sees your character pulling out the item and peering around them with it. They have one leg up on a wooden box and an eye can be seen moving around at the end of the spyglass.

This emote only ever showed up three times in the Item Shop, on Feb. 28, 2019, March 1, 2019, and Nov. 29, 2019. It’s been 877 days since it was last featured in the Item Shop.

Switchstep

The Switchstep emote is a funky little dance that sees your character bopping from one side to another, switching out their forward-most foot. You can check it out in action here.

Having only appeared in the Item Shop 14 times since its debut on April 16, 2019, the emote was last seen 788 days ago on Feb. 19, 2020.

Tidy

A funky, minimalistic dance, the Tidy emote sees your character moving their right hand around in a circular motion in front of them in time to the music as their body sways side to side. It’s a little reminiscent of a dance move made popular by a certain iconic rapper… Snooooooooooooop!

The Tidy emote hasn’t been seen since Dec. 12, 2018, making it 1228 days since it last appeared in the Item Shop at the time of writing. It did show up 11 times including and prior to this, though.

Tsssss

The Tsssss emote is a little original in the fact that it causes a lit torch to drop down from the sky. Your character pulls out a little extinguisher on a stick, spinning it around a few times before putting out the flame of the torch, hence the ‘Tsssss.’

This emote only ever showed up in the Item Shop twice, once on Sept. 9, 2019, and again on Nov. 3, 2019. That means it’s been 904 days since it was last available to purchase and, given the limited amount of time it was available for, makes it one of the rarest Fortnite emotes by a mile.

Vivacious

Honestly, the Vivacious dance is so complex that any description we tried to use here to explain it to you wouldn’t do it justice. But you can check it out on an hour-long loop here.

Despite being one of the cooler emotes in the game, Vivacious hasn’t been seen since Nov. 26, 2019, making it a grand total of 880 days at the time of writing from when you could last purchase it.

It did show up nine times between its release date of Sept. 15, 2018 and its last appearance, however. Here’s hoping you added it to your locker before it was too late!

Widow’s Pirouette

Widow’s Pirouette was a Fortnite emote that was made available alongside the Black Widow skin in April 2019. It sees your character perform a number of acrobatic kicks and leg sweeps before ending in a striking pose.

Sadly, the emote hasn’t seen the light of day since May 6, 2019, having only featured in the Item Shop six times in total between (and including) then and its release date. Perhaps it’ll return alongside the Marvel superhero sometime soon.