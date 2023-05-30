Image Source: Roblox

Despite its huge library of experiences, Roblox has a reasonably limited amount of real-time strategy games. However, Medieval RTS is undoubtedly one of the more popular ones. As is par for the course in the genre, players are tasked with building their own base and army, while trying to fend off hostile adversaries. For those who’re looking to get an upper hand, you may be looking for the latest Medieval RTS codes. Well, look no further. Here’s everything you need to know.

All Valid Medieval RTS Codes

These are all the active codes you can currently use to redeem in-game freebies:

2K – 1,000 Coins

– 1,000 Coins RTS – 500 Coins

All Expired Codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes in Medieval RTS

Luckily, redeeming codes is really straightforward. Go ahead and follow these simple steps:

First, launch Medieval RTS on Roblox.

Next, click on the ‘Skins’ button on the left-hand side of the screen.

In the text box (highlighted below), type in a code from the list of working codes above. Double-check that the code is 100% accurate as any error will result in a failed code.

Tap on the white button on the right on the text box and the free boosts will be added to your account. Enjoy!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to shed some light on all the latest Medieval RTS codes. For more, here’s how to get all the markers in Find the Markers and why we think Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends. Otherwise, why not take a peek at our further coverage below before you go.

