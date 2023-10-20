How to Round the Bases at Big Apple Ballers Stadium in Spider-Man 2 (Home Run Trophy Guide)

Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for more adventures and shenanigans, and while you could just spend your time barreling through the main story, completionists may find joy in hunting down the more obscure trophies and challenges as well. So if you’re wondering how to round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium in Spider-Man 2 to get that Home Run Trophy, here’s what you need to know.

Spider-Man 2 Home Run Trophy Guide

First things first: You’ll need to head to the Big Apple Ballers Stadium in Spider-Man 2, which is located in Brooklyn. You’ll want to go to the bottom right corner of the map on the outskirts of the borough, as shown in the screenshot down below:

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The Stadium itself is located near the theme park, so you can’t miss it.

Once you’ve entered the Stadium, all you have to do is start at home base and then run around the bases to complete a home run. From home base, run to your right to complete the circuit, and once you’re back at home base, the Home Run trophy should pop with no issues.

There’s no need to do anything fancy either, like web-slinging or zipping around the Stadium. Simply running through all the bases will trigger the trophy, and the challenge will be considered completed.

Of course, this challenge is completely optional and has no bearing on the main story whatsoever. It’s just there as a fun little thing you can do outside of the narrative if you’re looking to 100% the game and get that platinum trophy.

And that’s how to round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium for the Home Run trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.