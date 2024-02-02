How to Get Muscle Drink in Persona 3 Reload

Over the course of your journey in Persona 3 Reload, Elizabeth will have requests that you can complete for rewards. The rewards are often worth it, so we recommend knocking them out as soon as you’re able. Here’s how to get the Muscle Drink in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Muscle Drink Location

One of the first requests in Persona 3 Reload tasks you with bringing Elizabeth a Muscle Drink. As it stands, there are two ways to get it, as listed below:

By opening chests in Tartarus

Purchasing it at Aohige Pharmacy

If you’ve spent a ton of time in Tartarus by this point and have been diligently opening chests, chances are good that you already have a Muscle Drink in your possession. If that’s the case, just go ahead and talk to Elizabeth to clear the request.

Alternatively, an easy way to get it is by buying it at Aohige Pharmacy in Paulownia Mall. This will cost you 1,000 yen, which can be a lot of money for folks just getting started in the game. Still, you can make back the money by working part-time, or just by grinding in Tartarus.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Aohige Pharmacy is located in the eastern corner of Paulownia Mall. Once you’ve bought it, hand it in to Elizabeth, and the request will be marked as complete.

What the Muscle Drink Is Used For

The Muscle Drink heals you up for 100 HP, but there is a potential adverse effect. Characters who use it have a chance of getting inflicted with Rage or some other status ailment. While 100 HP is a lot for the early game battles, the side effects are not worth it, and you’re better off healing with magic or other items instead.

That’s all you need to know about getting the Muscle Drink in Persona 3 Reload. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.