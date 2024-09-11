Gold is a vital resource used for all aspects of the game, like crafting, building, and making rules. However, you’ll likely find yourself short on gold during the game’s early stages. Here are a few things you should know about how to farm gold in Elder Scrolls Castles so you never run out.

Recommended Videos

How to Earn Gold Quickly in Elder Scrolls Castles

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Here’s how to farm gold in Elder Scrolls Castles:

Sell Items You Make

Fulfill Orders

Sell Items You Make

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The best way to make gold is to sell items your subjects make in the different crafting stations. The table shows the four best items you should focus on making, the material cost of each item, and the gold you’ll earn for selling the item. Ensure you equip your workers with the appropriate items to make your production more efficient.

Workstation Name Item Name Material Cost Gold Value Sewing Table Chef’s Uniform 6 Burlap 7 Gold Sewing Table Lamplighter’s Coat 6 Burlap 7 Gold Workshop Iron Oil Lamp 4 Iron 7 Gold Workshop Iron Spoon 4 Iron 7 Gold Best Items to Sell for Gold in Elder Scrolls Castles

However, upgrading the tools and clothing for your workers at the beginning is costly because they will be quickly obsolete as you progress in the game, making it a waste of gold. You don’t want to focus on items made with iron and burlap; instead, save your gold until you reach items made with steel and wool.

Fulfill Orders

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Another quick and easy way to make gold is to complete orders using the crafting materials and items that you make with those materials. As you start breeding your subjects, you’ll get enough workers to help constantly produce items to use for fulfilling orders. In addition, you’ll be able to fulfill seven orders every 24 hours. However, you can watch a video to refresh all seven orders once a day, increasing the amount you can fulfill.

Now that you know How to Farm Gold in Elder Scrolls Castles, you’ll have enough gold as you progress into the middle and end stages of the game to build and upgrade as much as you want. Check out our Elder Scrolls Castles hub for more guides like How to Improve the Happiness of Your Subjects to ensure your workers are always happy!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy