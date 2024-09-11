Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
How to farm gold in Elder Scrolls Castles
Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

How to Farm Gold in Elder Scrolls Castles

Here's how to farm gold in Elder Scrolls Castles during the game's early stages!
Image of Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Matthew Kevin Mitchell
|

Published: Sep 11, 2024 01:34 am

Gold is a vital resource used for all aspects of the game, like crafting, building, and making rules. However, you’ll likely find yourself short on gold during the game’s early stages. Here are a few things you should know about how to farm gold in Elder Scrolls Castles so you never run out.

Recommended Videos

How to Earn Gold Quickly in Elder Scrolls Castles

Selling an Iron Oil Lamp for Gold in Elder Scrolls Castles
Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Here’s how to farm gold in Elder Scrolls Castles:

  • Sell Items You Make
  • Fulfill Orders

Sell Items You Make

Crafting an Iron Spoon at a Workshop to sell for gold in Elder Scrolls Castles
Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The best way to make gold is to sell items your subjects make in the different crafting stations. The table shows the four best items you should focus on making, the material cost of each item, and the gold you’ll earn for selling the item. Ensure you equip your workers with the appropriate items to make your production more efficient.

Workstation NameItem NameMaterial CostGold Value
Sewing TableChef’s Uniform6 Burlap7 Gold
Sewing TableLamplighter’s Coat6 Burlap7 Gold
WorkshopIron Oil Lamp4 Iron7 Gold
WorkshopIron Spoon4 Iron7 Gold
Best Items to Sell for Gold in Elder Scrolls Castles

However, upgrading the tools and clothing for your workers at the beginning is costly because they will be quickly obsolete as you progress in the game, making it a waste of gold. You don’t want to focus on items made with iron and burlap; instead, save your gold until you reach items made with steel and wool.

Fulfill Orders

Fulfilling orders for gold in Elder Scrolls Castles
Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Another quick and easy way to make gold is to complete orders using the crafting materials and items that you make with those materials. As you start breeding your subjects, you’ll get enough workers to help constantly produce items to use for fulfilling orders. In addition, you’ll be able to fulfill seven orders every 24 hours. However, you can watch a video to refresh all seven orders once a day, increasing the amount you can fulfill.

Now that you know How to Farm Gold in Elder Scrolls Castles, you’ll have enough gold as you progress into the middle and end stages of the game to build and upgrade as much as you want. Check out our Elder Scrolls Castles hub for more guides like How to Improve the Happiness of Your Subjects to ensure your workers are always happy!

Post Tag:
Bethesda Game Studios
Elder Scrolls Castles Guides
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Matthew Kevin Mitchell is a part-time staff Writer at Twinfinite and has written for over two years in the game journalism industry. In his previous roles, Matthew primarily covered Manga, like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and asymmetrical horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play goalie in rec ice hockey, spoil his dog Nux, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.
Link to Twinfinite