Image Credit: Bethesda
How Many Chapters Are There in The Casting of Frank Stone?

Death is just a matter of time
Lewis Rees
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 09:00 am

The Casting of Frank Stone is Supermassive Games’ first time working on an established franchise, namely the massively popular asymmetrical PVP game Dead by Daylight. There’s a lot to explore in the game, but how long is it? Here’s how many chapters there are in The Casting of Frank Stone.

There are a total of fourteen chapters in The Casting of Frank Stone.

  1. The Burning Maw
  2. In the House of Darkness
  3. A Curiosity on Main Street
  4. These Walls Have Eyes
  5. The Plantom of Cedar Steel
  6. Beyond the Gate
  7. A Perilous Place
  8. Mystery Manor
  9. Descent of the Damned/Hunting Ground
  10. In the House of Madness
  11. All Paths Must Cross
  12. Closing the Noose
  13. Murder Mill
  14. Massacre at Gerant Manor

However, Chapter 8 is split into two parts by a small interlude, Meanwhile in Cedar Hills. This interlude consists of just a short cut scene.

You’ll also notice that Chapter 9 has two distinct titles. Which title you get is dependant on certain actions you took earlier in the game.

How Long is The Casting of Frank Stone?

Shrine in The Casting of Frank Stone
Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

The Casting of Frank Stone isn’t a particularly long game. Depending on how much you explore and whether certain people are killed – and when – you might complete the game in as little as six or seven hours. If you want to collect as many collectibles as you can, you can add a few hours onto that.

However, as with all Supermassive games, there’s plenty of replay value. In fact, it’s safe to say that the ending changes drastically compared to other games in the series for a few reasons. Not only can characters die, but some characters might end up in a completely different place. Since there are a few decisions early on that can drastically alter the ending, a completionist run consisting of several playthroughs might take significantly longer.

Luckily, the Cutting Room Floor – unlocked after your first playthrough – makes it easy to revisit previous points in the story. However, you’ll need to identify the earliest point that influenced a specific outcome, such as whether you took a certain item.

Do you want to get the most out of The Casting of Frank Stone? Here’s how to collect every trinket, Rellik, and artifact in the game.

