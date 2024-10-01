Greedfall 2 Where to Sell Items & Best Items to Sell

Greedfall 2 has a ton of different items, such as armor, potions, weapons, and much more, to collect. However, you might find yourself in need of cash or looking for a merchant to purchase different items from. We’ll go over how to find the merchant and buy items in Greedfall 2, along with the best items to sell.

Greedfall 2 Merchant Location

You can find the Merchant on the southwest side of the Vishgevar village starting area. You can find him on the marked balance symbol on the map. Head inside the hut and you will find the Merchant Armal. Speak to him and select the option to buy items.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

You will see two sides of the menu, and you can select items on the left side to sell your items or you can select items on the right side to purchase items. Your gold will be displayed on the top left and you can sell multiples of the same item at once here.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Best Items to Sell

When selling items, we suggest taking a look at the item class and description first. Most items that have no use besides being sold for gold will have this mentioned in their description. Most commonly, you can sell scales and other creature parts that serve no purpose in crafting. As you progress, defeating monsters and collecting treasure chests, you can sell treasures that are worth a lot more than generic scales.

While potions can fetch a neat sum early on, we do not suggest selling them unless you’ve invested in crafting and alchemy. Potions are incredibly powerful lifesavers in the heat of combat, especially early in the game. Your gold needs won’t go high enough to warrant selling these precious potions. If you need more gold, just go monster hunting.

That’s all you need to know on how to sell items in Greedfall 2 and the best items to sell. For more Greedfall 2, check out our full review and the full list of all companions.

