Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Greedfall 2 merchant location to buy and sell items
Screenshot via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

Greedfall 2 Where to Sell Items & Best Items to Sell

Don't sell these precious items yet
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Oct 1, 2024 11:25 am

Greedfall 2 has a ton of different items, such as armor, potions, weapons, and much more, to collect. However, you might find yourself in need of cash or looking for a merchant to purchase different items from. We’ll go over how to find the merchant and buy items in Greedfall 2, along with the best items to sell.

Recommended Videos

Greedfall 2 Merchant Location

You can find the Merchant on the southwest side of the Vishgevar village starting area. You can find him on the marked balance symbol on the map. Head inside the hut and you will find the Merchant Armal. Speak to him and select the option to buy items.

Greedfall 2 location to buy and sell items
Screenshot via Twinfinite

You will see two sides of the menu, and you can select items on the left side to sell your items or you can select items on the right side to purchase items. Your gold will be displayed on the top left and you can sell multiples of the same item at once here.

Greedfall 2 merchant purchase and selling screen
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Best Items to Sell

When selling items, we suggest taking a look at the item class and description first. Most items that have no use besides being sold for gold will have this mentioned in their description. Most commonly, you can sell scales and other creature parts that serve no purpose in crafting. As you progress, defeating monsters and collecting treasure chests, you can sell treasures that are worth a lot more than generic scales.

While potions can fetch a neat sum early on, we do not suggest selling them unless you’ve invested in crafting and alchemy. Potions are incredibly powerful lifesavers in the heat of combat, especially early in the game. Your gold needs won’t go high enough to warrant selling these precious potions. If you need more gold, just go monster hunting.

That’s all you need to know on how to sell items in Greedfall 2 and the best items to sell. For more Greedfall 2, check out our full review and the full list of all companions.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
A freelance journalist passionate about games and technology. You'll find me working at publications such as Gfinity and Twinfinite, trying to gather as many game codes as possible! Otherwise, I can be found struggling against my giant backlog of games.