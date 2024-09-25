Greedfall 2: The Dying World – All Companions & How to Unlock

Greedfall 2: The Dying World has revamped the combat from the original opting for a more strategic pause-style gameplay. More importantly, you now have full control over the actions of your companions which is key to victory. Your companions’ skills and weapons will greatly change how combat scenarios work out. We’re going to go over all the companions in Greedfall 2 and how to unlock them.

All Companions in Greedfall 2

There are several different companions in Greedfall 2: The Dying World. Let’s take a look at them all:

Nílan

Nílan is a fellow tribesman and another sage candidate from your Tribe. He is much more devoted to the tribe than the main character and sees the outsiders as savage invaders. He will generally take actions that lead to confrontations with the settlers. His playstyle primarily involves the use of a Bow and Arrow along with healing spells.

Sheda

Sheda is another starting companion and you meet her alongside Nilan. She is very protective of Nilan and will accompany the both of you to ensure you don’t get into trouble. She takes the responsible older sister role in your starting trio. She is a warrior who uses blunt and heavy weapons in combat, serving as your team’s frontline. She is a temporary party member and is not available for the entirety of the game.

Fausta

Fausta is a skilled diplomat from a noble family and you unlock her as a companion shortly after the game’s prologue in The Escape quest. You meet her inside the prison and she joins your party after the rescue. Fausta was banished despite her nobility due to her disregard for authority and adventurous spirit. She hides her true solitary self behind several masks, depending on her audience. She makes use of powerful spells and magic in combat.

Alvida

Alvida is another companion you will meet after the prologue and she joins you as a companion after helping you escape the prison in The Escape quest. Alvida has a strong sense of morals and follows the Naut traditions that she inherited from her mother’s side with a will of steel. She makes use of short swords in combat as a mobile fighter.

Sybille

Sybille is another noblewoman who was raised in the world of diplomacy and politics. Hence she generally seems to act in ways that have her own personal best interest in mind. You unlock Sybille as a companion after The Escape quest and when you enter the sewers and get into the Escape from Olima quest.

Ludwig

The last companion you recruit is Ludwig, who joins you once you complete the Escape from Olima quest and exit the sewers. A former soldier who has seen the horrors of war, Ludwig hates heroes and does not see himself as one. He is incredibly straightforward, despises feigned politeness, and is incredibly aggressive towards those who trample on the weak and poor.

Those are all the companions we have met so far in Greedfall 2: The Dying World. We’ll add more to this list as we progress in the game. While you’re here, check out our full Greedfall 2 review.

