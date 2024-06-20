The Mitama is a classic demon of the Shin Megami Tensei series. Of course, it’s back again in the Vengeance chapter. But, is there anything new? Can you recruit Mitama in Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance? Read on to find out everything you need to know.

How to Recruit Mitama in Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance

Unfortunately, there is nothing new in regards to trying to recruit the Mitama. As in the ordinary Shin Megami Tensei V version, even in Vengeance, it is not possible to recruit Mitama. Any attempts to talk with any of the different variations of the demon will result in you being ignored.

Despite them not wanting to listen, not all is lost. There is still one specific use that Mitama can bring to us, and that is, we can farm them.

How to Beat the Mitama

First of all, the essential thing is having to figure out what the Mitama is weak against. That’s not something you can go on guessing forever, as after a few turns, Mitama will run away. Before attempting to fight the Mitama, we would then recommend that you get a hold of the Spyglass. This is a useful tool when identifying a demon’s weaknesses and overall stats.

Spyglasses can be found around the Desert. They can also be purchased from the Cadaver’s Hollow for “just” a hundred macca. If you’re just starting out, you’ll find out that the Spyglass can only be used by your main character and other humans that you might have in your party at the moment. Demons can use it only in later stages.

When meeting a Mitama, the first thing you need to do with your Nahobino is use the Spyglass on it. After identifying its weaknesses, since all Mitamas have a random one, it’s time to lay down the damage. Don’t waste turns trying to damage the Mitama with demons that don’t have that particular attack. Instead, it’s better to pass the turn so that you have one more shot with your main character. Mitama are a bit weak to Almighty damage. However, wasting time is not a good idea since you don’t have much time before they run away.

Of course, you might want to keep some elemental shards to hand, too. Those might be useful if you don’t have that particular damage ready to go.

Rewards for Defeating Mitama

Defeating a Mitama will yield the following rewards:

Red (Ara) Mitama – Large amount of XP plus several Grimoires.

– Large amount of XP plus several Grimoires. Gold (Saki) Mitama – Large amount of Macca plus relics that can be sold for even more Macca.

– Large amount of Macca plus relics that can be sold for even more Macca. Brown (Kushi) Mitama – Several Gospels.

– Several Gospels. Blue (Nigi) Mitama – Several crystals that can be used for Glory points.

That is all we have for you on recruiting the Mitama in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. For more info on this exciting game, check out our review.

