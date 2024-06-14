dead by daylight twisted masquerade masks
Guides

All Dead By Daylight Twisted Masquerade 2024 Challenges & Rewards

Grab your shiny rewards!
Published: Jun 14, 2024

The Twisted Masquerade is back as the 2024 Dead By Daylight anniversary event. This year Behaviour Interactive kicks it up a gear by introducing a mysterious figure and Wildcards. We have the usual challenge tome to complete to get some shiny rewards! So, let’s find out what challenges and rewards you can get in Dead By Daylight’s Twisted Masquerade 2024.

How to Unlock all Twisted Masquerade Rewards in Dead By Daylight

The Dead By Daylight Twisted Masquerade is a celebration of your favorite asymmetrical horror multiplayer and is stuffed full of fun challenges and rewards. The new event tome gives players Rift Fragments to help you level up, Bloodpoints, and an event currency to unlock rewards.

Each week of time challenges is released separately. As soon as we know the challenges set in tier two and three we will keep you updated.

Twisted Masquerade Tome Challenges: Week One

  • Putting up the Decorations: Hook six Survivors on Anniversary hooks
    • Reward: 5 Rift Fragments, 15K Bloodpoints, 50 Gilded Trinkets
  • Light of the Party: Finish repairing 3 Anniversary generators as a Survivor
    • Reward: 5 Rift Fragments, 15K Bloodpoints, 50 Gilded Trinkets
  • Be There or Be Square: Collect 2 Invitations
    • Reward: 5 Rift Fragments, 15K Bloodpoints, 50 Gilded Trinkets
  • Show ’em What You Got: Activate any Invitation ability four times across multiple Trials
    • Reward: 5 Rift Fragments, 15K Bloodpoints, 50 Gilded Trinkets
  • Clean Up After Yourself: Use the Invitation to hook a Survivor remotely two times in multiple Trials
    • Reward: 5 Rift Fragments, 15K Bloodpoints, 50 Gilded Trinkets
  • Be Very Quiet: Use the Invitation to suppress your bloodpools, grunts of pain, or footfalls two times across multiple Trials
    • Reward: 5 Rift Fragments, 15K Bloodpoints, 50 Gilded Trinkets
  • Bloody Rewards: Earn 50K Bloodpoints
    • Reward: 5 Rift Fragments, 15K Bloodpoints, 50 Gilded Trinkets
  • Death of the Party: Experience 5 effects from the Bag of Tryks.
    • Reward: 5 Rift Fragments, 15K Bloodpoints, 50 Gilded Trinkets
  • Encore! Encore! Activate any Invitation ability three times in a single Trial
    • Reward: 8 Rift Fragments, 25K Bloodpoints, 50 Gilded Trinkets
  • Complete this tome tier to get 200K Gilded Trinkets, a Twisted Mess Jacket for Bill, and a Twisted Flapper Gown for The Unknown.

Twisted Masquerade Community Challenges and Rewards

  • Community Challenges:
    • Be There or Be Square: Collect 2 million Invitations as a community to receive 8 Rift Fragments, 25K Bloodpoints, 50 Gilded Trinkets
    • Show ’em What You Got: Activate Invitation abilities 3 million times as a community to receive 8 Rift Fragments, 25K Bloodpoints, 50 Gilded Trinkets
    • Death of the Party: Experience 5 million effects from the Bag of Tryks as a community to receive 8 Rift Fragments, 25K Bloodpoints, 50 Gilded Trinkets

That’s all we have on this year’s anniversary tome challenges and rewards in Twisted Masquerade! For more Dead By Daylight help why not check out the best build for The Lich.

Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.