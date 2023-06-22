Image source: Liden Films via Twinfinite

In anime, characters such as the protagonist are often underestimated as mere punching bags, and every battle comes down to one decisive blow deciding who the winner is. That is why it is always satisfying to see a boastful or annoying character get one-shotted by our favorite heroes. In this article, we will list the top 10 one-hit KOs in anime.

10. Asta vs. Sekke (Black Clover)

Image source: Pierrot via Twinfinite

If you’re an avid Black Clover fan, you definitely remember this iconic moment. Despite his lack of magic, Asta confronts our universal punching bag Sekke in the Magic Knights entrance exam. As the battle starts, he swiftly uses his grit, anti-magic sword, and his love for Sister Lily to deliver the critical blow. This scene shocks everyone as they witness a magicless boy win the match.

It is a satisfying moment for the fans to see the overconfident mage knocked out on the ground due to the fact that he also tried to trick Asta in order to win. It is also a reminder not to underestimate your opponents, as strength comes in many forms.

9. Saitama vs Garou (One Punch Man)

Image source: J.C.Staff via Twinfinite

After Garou goes on a rampage, destroying most of the heroes, he decides to take a stroll in the market, hoping to encounter new victims. As he walks by, he meets Saitama by absolute chance. Garou tries to knock him out, but to his surprise, this bald guy clobbers him in the blink of an eye. This ends Garou’s win streak as he wakes in a pile of garbage in a daze, with no recollection of what had happened.

This fateful encounter ended quickly, but despite it being anti-climactic, this scene shows fans a glimpse of fear in Garou’s eyes as he sees Saitama’s unfazed reaction. This scene made fans suspect this was just the tip of the iceberg. Who knows? There may yet be an epic final showdown.

8. Tatsuya vs. Hanzo (The Irregular at Magic High School)

Image source: Madhouse via Twinfinite

As mentioned earlier, underestimating your opponent is never a good thing. Hanzo, as the Vice President, approaches the fight with a sense of superiority. He believes that Tatsuya is weak due to his standing as Irregular. As the battle starts, Tatsuya effortlessly evades Hanzo’s attacks and counters with a single devastating strike, knocking his opponent out.

The “coldness” of the scene stems from the contrast between Hanzo’s overconfidence and Tatsuya’s calm and calculated approach. Hanzo’s underestimation of Tatsuya serves to amplify the impact of the knockout, as viewers witness the swift and decisive victory of an underestimated protagonist against an arrogant foe.

7. Sebas vs. Six Fingers (Overlord)

Image source: Madhouse via Twinfinite

Compared to his comrades, Sebas is not even one of Ainz’s Floor Guardians, but his power’s up to par with some of them. So challenging this old man and kidnapping the person he cares for was an absolute mistake. Sebas single-handedly storms into enemy territory without a trace of power. The next scene leaves everybody in utter shock as he executes the notorious group Six Fingers barehandedly.

This battle shows how satisfying Sebas’ Merciless combat skills and savagery are while in a butler suit as the heavy impact of this scene leaves spectators speechless, feeling dread witnessing the fallen bodies of their strongest warriors.

6. Saitama vs Deep Sea King (One Punch Man)

Image source: Madhouse via Twinfinite

The Deep Sea King defeats many heroes who attempt to stop him, causing panic among the citizens. He even dared to hurt our beloved Mumen Rider in the process. He also initially underestimates Saitama’s strength and mocks him. However, Saitama effortlessly defeats the Deep Sea King with a single punch, even altering the weather.

The scene is considered “One of the Coldest” because it exemplifies Saitama’s nonchalant and overwhelmingly powerful nature and the absence of any real struggle or tension. It serves as a defining moment in the series, reinforcing Saitama’s status as an unbeatable protagonist and highlighting the contrast between him and the other characters or punching bags.

5. Mikey Vs Taiju (Tokyo Revengers)

Image source: Liden Films via Twinfinite

Mikey is known as the small, seemingly calm individual, and we have Taiju, a more intiimidating and presumably stronger brute who’s clear to be the winner, right? But no. After he swiftly knocks Mikey to the ground with a powerful strike and assumes his victory, Mikey stands back up, seemingly unaffected by Taiju’s attack. In a split second, the scene shifts, as we hear a loud thud and see Taiju lying unconscious on the floor, defeated by Mikey’s counter-attack.

This scene showcases Mikey’s extraordinary strength, distinguishing him from other supporting characters and even our main time leaper. This impressed a lot of viewers and even left members of the Black Dragon and Takemitchy speechless.

4. Nagisa vs Takaoka (Assassination Classroom)

Image source: Studio Lerche via Twinfinite

As an opportunity to underestimate the students — who also happen to be government-trained assassins — Takaoka makes a deal with Karasuma. If one of the students lands a hit on him, he will resign as Class E’s PE teacher. The challenge is cheerfully accepted by Nagisa as he casually approaches Takaoka with a surprise attack, pinning him on the floor and grabbing the chance to place a knife at his neck.

Seeing Takaoka physically abuse his students is an eyesore, and the way Nagisa hides his bloodlust in this scene will surely give a full grown man PTSD. That’s why viewers felt a sudden relief after the miserable man flees the scene.

3. Hakurou vs Kyoya (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Image source: 8Bit via Twinfinite

After the capital city of the Jura Tempest Federation was brutally attacked by the church, fans can’t get wait to see Rimuru and his friends have their revenge. When we witness Kyoya handling Hakurou and his annoying expression in a most brutal yet smooth one shot kill, it proves a most satisfying scene. Hakurou’s head is sliced off as he contemplates his actions.

This even showcases how much faster Kyoya is as he catches the decapitated head, erasing the mocking expression in his face. Since Hakurou has the ability to slow down time, his expression gradually turns into regret as his life fades away.

2. Kenpachi vs Giriko (Bleach)

Image source: Pierrot Co., Ltd via Twinfinite

In correlation with strength coming in different forms, personal satisfaction also comes in many forms. Kenpachi just wants to savor his battles by fighting someone stronger. He finds himself proposing a trade of opponents with Byakuya, who declines the offer, leaving Kenpachi frustrated and Giriko insulted. Kenpachi explains that weak foes are not entertaining, provoking Giriko as he transforms into a more formidable form and boasts about his strength.

Before Giriko can display his strength, Kenpachi easily slices him in half, reiterating his disdain for weak opponents. This is not surprising for many, but it is satisfying to see Kenpachi flexing his insatiable thirst for challenging battles and overwhelming power.

1. Killua vs Johness (Hunter x Hunter)

Image source: Madhouse via Twinfinite

One of the biggest and coldest OG scenes in an anime is when Johness challenges Killua in a 1v1 battle to the death. Despite the heavy atmosphere, Killua accepts the challenge. The fight ends instantly before Johness could even make a single move. Killua rips his heart out in a blink of an eye, leaving everyone cemented in their place. An added detail that makes the scene much colder is that we can even see the heart still beating while the owner begs for it to be returned.

Everyone who witnessed this was frozen in shock. Even the one who initiated the battle felt the fear running through his veins, or maybe not because he had no heart anymore to feel palpitations!

Honorable Mention: Satoru Gojo vs. Jogo (JJK)

Image source: Studio MAPPA via Twinfinite

Domain expansions are formidable techniques used by jujutsu sorcerers to gain an upper hand in battles. And yet, Gojo, being one of the strongest characters in the series, effortlessly overpowers Jogo’s domain expansion. Once Gojo neutralizes the domain, he swiftly takes advantage of the situation and beheads Jogo, instantly defeating him. Later on Gojo’s head is used as a soccer ball.

The scene’s portrayal of Gojo’s overwhelming strength serves as an inspiration for Itadori. The stunning animation and dynamics enhance the kill factor of the scene, also showcasing Gojo’s position as one of the most powerful characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

About the author

Gray Giron Ray Daniel Giron (Gray Giron) is a Writer for Twinfinite. Gray has been with the site for 2 months, and in the games media industry for 6. Gray typically covers pop culture and variety of videogames for the site, and loves photography. Gray is an ongoing engineering student from Mapua University. Sometimes he streams at Twitch when he needs to study or create a guide for a game then writes about it later. What is sleep right? More Stories by Gray Giron

Related Posts