This Is How Much Money You’d Spend If You Bought Every 2022 Season Pass

A Season Pass, or Battle Pass, is a real must when you absolutely love a game. Purchasing the premium version of a season pass is a fun way to unlock extra cosmetics and in-game currencies as you level up. As these passes increase in popularity you will find more games introduce them, especially free-to-play titles. This also means that purchasing a season pass is a great way of supporting the team behind creating your current gaming obsession.

Anyone who plays multiple titles with a season pass might discover this becomes an eye-wateringly expensive hobby over the course of a year. Take 2022, for example, and the 20 popular titles below which each include a multi-tiered battle pass of some kind. As we add them up, we might find it to be an expensive annual expenditure!

Rainbow Six Siege – $29.99

Image via Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Rainbow Six Siege had four seasons through 2022 and each season had its own pass to complete. These passes cost $9.99 each, or players could purchase the full year for $29.99, saving a good chunk of cash!

Lost Ark – $29.98

Image via Tripod Studios

Lost Ark offers one decent season a year at the cost of 1,500 Royal Crystals for the Premium track or 3,000 Royal Crystals for the Super Premium track. Let’s say you go all in for the best rewards and purchase the Super Premium which will cost you $29.98 for the year.

Apex Legends – $40

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends gives us four seasons per year which cost 950 Apex Coins per season pass. In real money this will cost you $10 each time, so $40 for the full year of bonus rewards.

Diablo Immortal – $34.93

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo Immortal releases a new season every month, costing $4.99 each time for a fresh pass. Thankfully the game only released in June so 2022 would cost $34.93 for the seven season passes.

Fall Guys – $15.98

Image via Epic Games

Fall Guys brings us the Fame Pass for 2022 with three epic seasons that year. Each season costs 600 Show Bucks so a full year of Fame Passes would cost a total of $15.98.

F1 22 – $26.97

Image via EA Sports

F1 22 introduced the Podium Pass to bring us extra rewards every two months, starting in July 2022. Each pass would cost 9,000 Pit Coins, bringing our total for the year to $26.97.

Rumbleverse – $9.99

Image via: Epic Games

Rumbleverse had a classic battle pass with free and premium tiers of goodies for players in 2022. The premium track cost 1,000 Brawla Bills, which in real money amounted to $9.99.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – $29.97

Image via: Disney

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Star Path costs players 2,500 Moonstones each. With three Star Paths in 2022 that would set you back $29.97 altogether.

Overwatch 2 – $9.99

Image via: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 season passes cost 1,000 Overwatch Coins but with only one season in 2022 you would only pay out $9.99.

Call of Duty: Vanguard – $39.96

Image via: Activision via Twinfinite

COD: Vanguard had four seasons with each pass costing 1,100 CP. This amounts to $9.99 each season and $39.96 for the year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – $9.99

Image via Activision

Just like COD: Vanguard, COD: Modern Warfare 2 offers a season pass which costs 1,100 CP. As this only came out in time for one season you would pay just $9.99 in 2022.

Fortnite – $34.98

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite brings us the Battle Pass for 950 V Bucks per season and each season lasts about three months. This brings our total to four passes at 950 V Bucks each, costing $34.98 for the year.

Dead By Daylight – $35

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Dead By Daylight’s Rift Pass refreshes four times a year and offers both premium and free levels. Each premium upgrade costs 1,000 Auric Cells. This means purchasing $35 worth of Auric Cells in 2022 for every premium Rift track.

Genshin Impact – $90

Image via HoYoverse

Genshin Impact had nine seasons in 2022, with each one introducing a new pass. Each of the passes cost $10, meaning a huge $90 spend for premium Genshin rewards!

Destiny 2 – $40

Image via: Bungie.net

Destiny 2 has four season in one year and costs 1,000 Silver per season pass. This would have cost a total of $40 in 2022.

Halo Infinite – $20

Image via 343 Industries

Halo Infinite had two season in 2022, each with its own pass. These cost 1,000 Credits each, equaling $20 for the year.

Rocket League – $29.97

Image via Psyonix

Rocket League’s Rocket Pass cost 1,000 Credits at $9.99 each. With three seasons in 2022 this would set you back $29.97 for the year.

Brawlhalla

Image via Ubisoft

Brawlhalla had three seasons in 2022 which cost $9.99 per pass. This gives us a total of $29.97 for the year. $29.97

Battlefield 2042 – $29.97

Image via Electronic Arts

Battlefield 2042 had three seasons in 2022, with each season pass costing 1,000 BF Credits. This would amount to $29.97 for the year in real money.

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds (PUBG) – $19.98

Image via PUBG Corp.

PUBG gives us the Survivor Pass which cost 950 G to unlock as premium. In 2022 you would have paid for two passes, costing you $19.98.

How Much You Would’ve Spent in Total

If you purchased every single season pass for every one those 20 games you would have spent a grand total of $607.63! Thankfully many of the games are free-to-play, but if we take into consideration any titles you have to buy the total would reach over $900. This is the equivalent of around 60 Minecraft plushies, 55 large pepperoni pizzas, or one very cool air hockey table. The decision ultimately depends on your priorities.