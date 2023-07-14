4 Reasons Why Master Detective Archives: Rain Code Is Different From Danganronpa (& 4 Reasons Why It’s Similar)

When playing Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, you’ll notice many differences and similarities from its hit predecessor, the Danganronpa series. While some elements are reminiscent of its past features, others exhibit brand-new concepts that make the game stand on its own.

To commemorate both titles, we’ll look at the differences and similarities between the Danganronpa franchise and Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, showcasing classic tropes and the famous murder trials.

MDA: Rain Code & Danganronpa Differences

Open World Layout

Image Source: Too Kyo Games & Spike Chunsoft

One of the first notable differences is MDA: Rain Code’s newest open-world layout. Of course, you could say that Danganronpa had this feature, but it didn’t have as many activities beyond the standard item-finding missions. And, it was designed to be linear-based, limiting you from entering certain areas.

What sets the games apart is the fact that Rain Code actually has side missions, a mechanic that has never been done before in the series. These quests provide alternative storylines for the Kanai Ward residents, rewarding you with Detective Points for Yuma Kokohead’s rank. You could also factor in the world’s mini-map filled with Requests and main mission icons, as its predecessor didn’t include this element.

The Mystery Labyrinth

Image Source: Too Kyo Games & Spike Chunsoft

Instead of the iconic murder trials the franchise is known for, you’ll be greeted with the Mystery Labyrinth, a maze with decision-based tunnels and doorways. Although I miss the courtroom-styled design, the labyrinth is much more fast-paced with gameplay and pleasing to the eye, given its ever-changing vibrant artwork.

The bullet-timed battles have ultimately been replaced by a thrilling sword fight, where you can dodge false words from the enemy and rebuttal them to get to the truth. But, it wouldn’t be a murder trial without the culprit dying, which remains present in Spike Chunsoft’s newest title.

Third-Person Mode

Image Source: Too Kyo Games & Spike Chunsoft

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code’s third-person mode certainly sets the bar with the past movements of Danganronpa, as the directional options in the past were a bit outdated. In the previous version, the first-person mode was tremendously challenging to maneuver and occasionally gave me a headache whenever I needed to look in a particular direction.

Thankfully, the developers have finally improved upon the character’s movement, and it’s much easier to navigate through the vast scenery of Kanai Ward. I only wish these changes could be implemented into its predecessor, so I could save myself the trouble.

More Useful Powers

Image Source: Too Kyo Games & Spike Chunsoft

The Ultimates of Danganronpa include many unique powers, from the gambling talents of Celestia Ludenberg to Nekomaru Nidai’s elite managing skills to Tsumugi Shirogane’s cosplaying expertise. But, in hindsight, these attributes weren’t beneficial for the murder cases since the trials didn’t necessarily correspond to their perks.

Master Detective Archives differs from this approach, as the companions allow you to use their talents throughout the storyline to solve the greatest mysteries. You can see a perfect example of this with Desuhiko Thunderbolt’s Forte, which temporarily disguises Yuma during Chapter 2. Now, this difference in no way discredits Danganronpa’s Ultimates, but you have to admit that there’s not much a swimmer or cook can do during the complex murder trials.

MDA: Rain Code & Danganronpa Similarities

Amnesia Trope

Image Source: Too Kyo Games & Spike Chunsoft

If you are still missing Danganronpa, you can rest assured with Master Detective Archives: Rain Code’s akin features, especially with the return of the amnesia trope. We’ve seen it play out with the first installment, Trigger Happy Havoc, as Makoto Naegi and the rest of the cast try to uncover the secrets of their past. Then, it happens again in the second and third titles, making me wonder if these kids should see a doctor at this point.

Now that the franchise is over, you would expect the main protagonist to finally have their memory intact, yet the trope remains prominent in the latest game. However, the reasoning behind this memory corruption is slightly different this time around, considering that it involves a powerful creature of darkness rather than the forced amnesia of Danganronpa.

Character Designs

Image Source: Too Kyo Games & Spike Chunsoft

If there’s one thing that Spike Chunsoft is known for, it’s their bizarre character designs that almost feels straight out of an anime. Whether it be Sakura Ogami’s school girl-esque outfit or Kaito Momota’s Dragon Ball Z-like haircut, you know you’re in for a ride with the series’ diverse cast of uniquely designed individuals.

Just when I thought it couldn’t get any weirder, Master Detective Archives: Rain Code carried on the tradition by featuring even more wild artwork with Aphex Logan’s Bane-inspired headgear and Number One’s futuristic glasses. The main protagonist is also relatively normal in appearance, similar to the past central figures. Additionally, you can expect to see the same pink-colored blood (occasionally used for clothing designs) in every title thus far, presumably linked to censorship or creative reasonings.

Murder Investigation

Image Source: Too Kyo Games & Spike Chunsoft

While the Mystery Labyrinth does replace the standardized murder trials, the two styles more or less exhibit identical attributes. You’ll see the typical mechanics, such as investigation rounds, character accusation attacks, and evidence lineups in both titles, with a few differences in environmental design and gameplay movement.

The end result of each case remains the same, using the event chronological order interactions to put the pieces together. Danganronpa fans will undoubtedly be happy to see the continuation of this beloved gameplay, bringing an end to the franchise’s villainous culprits.

Main Character’s Unknown Power

Image Source: Too Kyo Games & Spike Chunsoft

Makoto Naegi, Hajime Hinata, and Yuma Kokohead all share the same qualities of the underdog, given that they have no idea what their Ultimate/Forte is. Each character struggles with this setback, as the rest of their peers seem to have surpassed them with their special powers. By the end, the truth about the main protagonist’s abilities comes to fruition, proving the underdogs’ hidden strength.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is the only exception to this matter since the character’s talent is known from the beginning. Yet, the truth behind their powers is still a significant part of their overall journey.

On top of that, you can see how V3’s Ultimate Detective paved the way for Master Detective Archives: Rain Code’s storyline, as this archetype is the primary force that drives the game’s mysterious plot.