August 2023 PS Plus Free Games Predictions

As we head toward the end of July, it is time to consider what next month offers. That’s right; we’re talking about the PlayStation Plus Essential games! We have a decent idea of what might be available next month, and we’d love to share our thoughts and predictions with you. We will find out together around July 27 because PlayStation usually reveals the PS Plus games on the last Thursday of the month.

Shadow Warrior 3

Image Source: Flying Wild Hog

This third adventure of Lo Wang takes players on yet another adventure where he has to save the world with crude jokes, a katana, and tons of bullets. While it ditches the looter shooter aspects from Shadow Warrior 2, there is still no lack of weaponry to try out in defeating the hordes of enemies in style. If you’re worried about neglecting your backlog, sources say the game’s story only takes five to seven hours to beat.

Shadow Warrior 3 was part of PS Now and was removed from the service as it turned over into the Extra/Premium catalog. It hasn’t returned to the catalog, but this is certainly a prime time for the game to work its way back to PlayStation Plus in some way.

Resident Evil Village

Image Source: Capcom

Resident Evil Village picks up three years after Ethan Winters’ harrowing journey to rescue his wife Mia. The two are new parents and have settled away from all the craziness when Chris Redfield bursts into the house and shoots Mia before forcibly removing a very confused Ethan. The transport later crashes, stranding Ethan in a creepy Romanian Village.

As Resident Evil 7 has been offered for free to those with PS Plus through the collection, the next game showing up makes sense. It has been over two years since Village was released, so now would be a good time to release it, especially after how well the Resident Evil 4 Remake performed. Also, it would be a perfect game to lead into the Fall season.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Image Source: Traveler’s Tales

The Skywalker Saga gathers every single film from the prequel, original, and sequel trilogies. This presents an even more complete telling of the main Star Wars films than any previous Lego Star Wars game. Combat has been reworked from other Lego Star Wars adventures, and now Lightsaber users have actual combos and different attacks.

A fair amount of Star Wars media releases (or has already been released) in 2023. We have Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the Ahsoka series, and Young Jedi Adventures. Though Lego Star Wars is only a little over a year old, it makes sense for PlayStation to make a deal and feature the game on PS Plus. There is plenty of precedent to this as well because PS Plus has also offered Lego Harry Potter and Lego DC Supervillains in the past.