Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii TGS 2024 Hands-on Preview – Solid Sea Legs

The Like a Dragon series has never shied away from the ridiculous, even in its early days, but not even the most ardent of fans would have expected something like Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. A spin-off starring Goro Majima that takes place after Infinite Wealth, players will be diving into high-sea shenanigans and trying to help the anti-hero get back on his feet again after losing his memory.

While the details of that narrative will be something that will take the spotlight when the game is out in the wild, the time I had with the game at Tokyo Game Show was all about showing off the various activities and areas that will likely suck up all your time once more.

After getting our hands dirty learning about Majima’s Sea Dog and Mad Dog fighting styles, which are even crazier than before, I had 30 minutes to do whatever I wanted as a new pirate captain. That meant belting out a few tunes in karaoke, dishing out food with Crazy Delivery, or racing Mario Kart-style with Dragon Kart. Using the Segway is still hilarious, especially with the young Noah having his own mini version, and the random battles and Most Wanted encounters give you plenty of opportunities to show off your combat skills.

It is vintage Like a Dragon, but with a distinctly Majima flavor, and that is a good thing as fans have been clamoring for more of the character with each new entry. While this may not be a full-fledged mainline adventure, it is still something to treasure and behold, simply because Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio continues to be very good at what they do.

This is obvious when looking at Madlantis, a true pirate playground similar to the Castle in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, but with more emphasis on the piracy theme. With the shiny lights and the very fact it’s built into a shipwreck, one can already imagine the sheer breadth of things that can be done during your time here. Although it wasn’t possible to fully explore what this place has to offer, the teases show plenty of promise for Majima in this particular adventure, with combat rightfully being the main attraction.

Gone is the turn-based formula of recent times, and it’s back to the fast-moving combo sequences that typified early Like a Dragon games. In Mad Dog style, it is always entertaining to see Majima go to town on his foes and build up that Madness Gauge, before summoning his doppelgangers to finish the fight with a flashy spinning attack. Yet, the new Sea Dog style is no slouch either, letting players utilize cutlasses, guns, and his new grappling hook to good measure. By timing your combos well and employing Heat actions, it almost feels like the action-heavy combat never went away.

That said, it is not to say that Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is reverting back to the classic formula. Instead, it feels like a natural evolution of the modern foundations of the series through the distinct, colorful lens of Goro Majima. It is pure chaos and fun, serving as a companion piece rather than the main event, but with the team’s track record, it is likely to be a substantial offering that will keep fans wanting more. It’s time to set sail.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be released on February 28, 2025, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

