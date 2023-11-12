Halo Book Series in Order

Halo has been Microsoft’s premiere shooter for decades, spawning stories across many branches of media. The massive success of the games spawned numerous TV shows, spinoff games, books, and comics that have been released since 2001’s Halo: Combat Evolved. The cool thing about the books is they’re considered canon to the games, expanding the franchise’s lore.

Consistency is tricky, though, with such a vast network of multimedia content. 343 Industries sought to resolve consistency problems by connecting the books with the games. Knowing where to start amongst the nine series of books and numerous stand-alone novellas can be pretty intimidating. So, that’s what this list is for. Below are three different recommended orders to read the Halo books: release date, by series, and chronologically. Without further ado, here are all 34 Halo books and the best orders to read them in.

Release Order

Release order works well for a variety of reasons. First, it starts with one of the very best Halo novels: The Fall of Reach. The Fall of Reach is good to sink your teeth into first if you’re a fan of the games because it establishes the events leading up to Halo Reach. Second, the narrative flow between trilogies has good pacing and internal consistency. Publishers made sure to keep the connective tissue between books so they could be understood by returning readers. Here are all 34 books in their release order.

2001-2014

Halo: The Fall of Reach (2001)

Halo: The Flood (2003)

Halo: First Strike (2003)

Halo: Ghosts of Onyx (2006)

Halo: Contact Harvest (2007)

Halo: The Cole Protocol (2008)

Halo: Evolutions – Essential Tales of the Halo Universe (2009)

Halo: Cryptum (2011)

Halo: Glasslands (2011)

Halo: Primordium (2012)

Halo: The Thursday War (2012)

Halo: Silentium (2013)

Halo: Mortal Dictata (2014)

Halo: Broken Circle (2014)

2015-2022

Halo: New Blood (2015)

Halo: Hunters in the Dark (2015)

Halo: Saint’s Testimony (2015)

Halo: Last Light (2015)

Halo: Shadow of Intent (2015)

Halo: Fractures (2016)

Halo: Smoke and Shadow (2016)

Halo: Envoy (2017)

Halo: Retribution (2017)

Halo: Legacy of Onyx (2017)

Halo: Bad Blood (2018)

Halo: Silent Storm (2018)

Halo: Battle Born (2019)

Halo: Renegades (2019)

Halo: Oblivion (2019)

Halo: Meridian Divide (2019)

Halo: Shadows of Reach (2020)

Halo: Point of Light (2021)

Halo: Divine Wind (2021)

Halo: The Rubicon Protocol (2022)

Halo: Outcasts (2023)

Series Order

This order is organized in groupings of trilogies and series. Each set of series is loosely ordered chronologically from each other. Some individual books in a series occasionally go out of chronological order, so this isn’t considered the strict chronological order. However, each grouping does share thematic material to have a smooth reading experience.

The Forerunner Saga

Halo: Cryptum (2011, Greg Bear)

Halo: Primordium (2012, Greg Bear)

Halo: Silentium (2013, Greg Bear)

The Original Series

Halo: The Fall of Reach (2001, Eric Nylund)

Halo: The Flood (2003, William C. Dietz)

Halo: First Strike (2003, Eric Nylund)

Halo: Ghosts of Onyx (2006, Eric Nylund)

Gray Team Series

Halo: The Cole Protocol (2008, Tobias Buckell)

Halo: Envoy (2017, Tobias Buckell)

Kilo-Five Trilogy

Halo: Glasslands (2011, Karen Traviss)

Halo: The Thursday War (2012, Karen Traviss)

Halo: Mortal Dictata (2014, Karen Traviss)

Alpha-Nine Series

Halo: New Blood (2015, Matt Forbeck)

Halo: Bad Blood (2018, Matt Forbeck)

The Ferrets Series

Halo: Last Light (2015, Troy Denning)

Halo: Retribution (2017, Troy Denning)

Halo: Divine Wind (2021, Troy Denning)

Rion Forge & Ace Of Spades Series

Halo: Smoke and Shadow (2016, Kelly Gay)

Halo: Renegades (2019, Kelly Gay)

Halo: Point of Light (2021, Kelly Gay)

‘A Master Chief Story’ Trilogy

Halo: Silent Storm (2018, Troy Denning)

Halo: Oblivion (2019, Troy Denning)

Halo: Shadows of Reach (2020, Troy Denning)

Battle Born

Halo: Battle Born (2019, Cassandra Rose Clarke)

Halo: Meridian Divide (2019, Cassandra Rose Clarke)

Standalone Books

Halo: Contact Harvest (2007, Joseph Staten)

Halo: Broken Circle (2014, John Shirley)

Halo: Hunters in the Dark (2015, Scott Brick)

Halo: Legacy of Onyx (2017, Matt Forbeck )

Halo: The Rubicon Protocoll (2022, Kelly Gay)

Halo: Saint’s Testimony (2015, Frank O’Connor)

Halo: Shadow of Intent (2015, Joseph Staten)

Halo: Evolutions – Essential Tales of the Halo Universe (2009, Steve Downes, Holter Graham, Frank O’Connor, and Jen Taylor)

Halo: Fractures (2016, Scott Brick)

Chronological Order

Chronological order starts with the Forerunner saga, a plot that occurs way before the events in the games and shows. First-time readers are recommended to dive into the books in release order due to the publishers accounting for returning customers through recaps and explanations. The two anthology books (Evolutions and Fractures) will be divided based on their short story’s particular in-lore date. Each era is based on the conflict that they’re known for representing.

Forerunner Era, 100,000 BC

Halo: Cryptum – 100,000 BC

Halo: Primordium – 100,000 BC

Halo: Silentium – 100,000 BC

Halo: Fractures: Defender of the Storm 100,000 BC

Halo: Fractures: Promises to Keep – 100,000 BC

Halo: Fractures: Untitled Story – 100,000 BC

Beginnings of the Human/Covenant War, 2524 – 2551

Halo: Contact Harvest – 2524/2525

Halo: Oblivion – 2526

Halo: Evolutions: Pariah – 2528

Halo: Silent Storm – 2526

Halo: Evolutions: Midnight in the Heart of Midlothian – 2532

Halo: Cole Protocol – 2535

Halo: Fractures: The Ballad of Hamish Beamish – 2535

Halo: Battle Born – 2548

Halo: Meridian Divide – 2548

Master Chief Era (Halo 1-3), 2551 – 2556

Halo: Evolutions: Headhunters – 2551

Halo: Evolutions: Blunt Instruments – 2552

Halo: Bloodline – 2552

Halo The Fall of Reach – 2515-2552

Halo: Evolutions: Dirt – 2552

Halo: The Flood – 2552

Halo: Breaking Quarantine – 2552

Halo: Evolutions: Stomping on the Heels of a Fuss – 2552

Halo: First Strike – 2552

Halo: Broken Circle – 2552

Halo: Evolutions: Palace Hotel – 2552

Halo: Evolutions: Mona Lisa – 2552

Halo: Ghosts of Onyx – 2552

Halo: Evolutions: Wages of Sin – 2552

Halo: Uprising – 2552

Halo: Evolutions: Human Weakness – 2552

Halo: Evolutions: The Impossible Life and Impossible Death of Preston Cole – 2552

Halo: Glasslands – 2553

Halo: Evolutions: From the Office of Dr. William Arthur Iqbal – 2553

Halo: Fractures: Breaking Strain – 2553

Halo: Thursday War – 2553

Halo: Mortal Dictata – 2553

Halo: Shadow of Intent – 2553

Halo: Fractures – A Necessary Truth – 2553

Halo: Fractures: A Lesson Learned – 2554

Halo: Hunters in the Dark – 2555

Halo: New Blood – 2555

Halo: Fractures: Anarosa – 2556

After the Human/Covenant War, 2557-2559

Halo: Fractures: Into the Fire – 2557

Halo: Smoke & Shadow – 2557

Halo: Renegades – 2557

Halo: Saints Testimony – 2558

Halo: Fractures: Oasis – 2558

Halo: Point of Light – 2558

Halo: Envoy – 2558

Halo: Legacy of Onyx – 2558

Halo: Fractures: What Remains – 2558

Halo: Fractures: Rossbach’s World – 2558

Halo: Bad Blood – 2558

Halo: Evolutions: The Return – 2559

Halo: Shadows of Reach – 2559

Halo: Divine Wind – 2559

Halo: The Rubicon Protocol – 2559

Halo: Outcasts – 2559

Those are our three recommended ways to read the Halo books. And those 34 books aren’t the end of the Halo written word either. 2023 saw the release of Halo: Outcasts, and we’re anticipating the release of Halo: Epitaph in 2024. If you enjoyed this breakdown, be sure to check out our article laying out the Halo games in order.