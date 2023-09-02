10 Blustery Games to Get in the Mood for Fall

Fall is here yet again, and that means getting under soft, warm blankets and wearing nice big sweaters. It also means loading up games that, to some extent, have a cozy feel about them. So, join us as we dive into 10 games that are great to play in the Autumn (sorry Aussies, save this for later!)

10 Best Games for the Fall

For this list, we are entering games that have Fall type aspects about them. This can include such things as a changing seasons dynamic, a comforting atmosphere, or a general autumnal palette where the game’s color scheme is concerned. Let’s get started, shall we?

1. Life is Strange: True Colors

Image Source: Deck Nine Games

Life is Strange is a phenomenal series that is always able to capture the perfect homely feel. All of the games so far have an air about them that feels like a big hug, so it was quite hard to pick just one! However, True Colors takes the spot for its lovely portrayal of a close-knit town in Colorado.

The story is emotional and heart warming, and the set design as well as the scenery is something to be looked at in awe. The surrounding area just feels so comforting, and the inclusion of a park ranger character in a lumberjack get up just screams “cozy”.

Deck Nine really did a spectacular job making this instalment. If you haven’t checked it out yet, then it’s definitely a great one to kick off your Fall season!

2. Red Dead Redemption II

Image Source: Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption II is a super solid choice to start playing in the Fall season. Despite it being set in the Old West, it has plenty of warming elements. Homesteads, a ragtag chosen family group, and changing seasons throughout the game’s progression.

If you really want to get that “glad I’m safe at home” sentiment, you can head up past New Hanover to Cumberland Forest and Grizzlies East. Here, the weather will change quite dramatically, and there are log cabins around. It definitely hits that latter part of the year feel.

It’s an experience that will quickly seem familiar in a really good way, and it is great when paired with a fluffy blanket! Although, Arthur Morgan may not be the fluffy blanket type…

3. The Last of Us Part I

Image Source: Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part I lends itself really well to the chilly months. It is yet another game that has changing seasons, and when you get to the Fall section of the game at the university in Colorado, the auburn leaves are really effective at creating a comforting feeling.

Not only is it a personal favorite part of the game, but the story and relationship between the protagonists Ellie and Joel really starts to develop at this point. So, it is heart warming inside and out! The rest of the game has changing weather elements as well. So, you can also get the rainy sections to boot.

We decided to include the remake for the entry in this list, but the original and the remaster work just as well too!

We’re starting to think that there’s some golden ticket idea with games being set in Colorado…

4. Days Gone

Image Source: Bend Studio

One that isn’t set in Colorado is Days Gone. Instead, we head to Oregon, with its luscious tall trees and beautiful mountains. Inspired by the real life place of Bend, it is full of nature that, despite being set in a post-apocalyptic world, still manages to feel homely.

With regards to the story, you have different camps that you can go and visit. Some are more wholesome than others (namely Lost Lake and to some extent Copeland’s Camp) but there’s usually a nice sense of community that hits a sentimental spot.

Twin all of that with a narrative that revolves around finding your wife, and you have an experience fit to enjoy alongside a hot beverage. Also, it can rain quite a lot, so that’s a bonus point when it makes you feel like finding shelter!

5. Shenmue I

Image Source: Sega

Shenmue may not be one of the newer titles in the gaming world, but it is still one worth checking out. This entry may happen to be a childhood favorite drenched in nostalgia, but that’s for good reason!

With this one we are able to explore some neighboring towns in Japan, that for 1999 were meticulously made. The plot is one of trying to avenge a father, and needing the help of others along the way.

Roaming around the game’s locations such as Yokosuka and Dobuita will give you a sense of belonging in a place. They are well-designed, and despite the game jumping just over the Fall by starting in December, it still fits in with the cold month vibe.

A fun fact is also that the changing weather system in the game is real world accurate! The developers looked up the weather forecasts from the days in 1986 which the game takes place, so that’s cool in a different way!

6. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Image Source: Ubisoft

In Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, not only do you get to trek around the beautiful English countryside (may be a bit biased), but you also get to sail around Norway at points. The game is quite literally about setting up a new settlement in the south of Leicestershire. So, the idea of home is everywhere in the game.

The rolling hills as you explore England are usually not the hyper green that you would associate with summer, but the more toned down, forest green that is very reminiscent of the Autumn in England. Apart from the bloodshed and pillaging, it’s really quite a cozy experience!

As aforementioned as well, at a later point in the game you can go to Norway to take on some missions. So, if you associate being very cold with the Fall then you have your pick of the crop.

7. Death Stranding

Image Source: 505 Games

Despite the love of Autumn, it can also be somewhat of a dreary time. Dependent on where you live, it can be rainy, gloomy, and just generally overcast. If this is your jam, then Death Stranding is going to very much be up your alley.

Once again, it contains a heart warming story about trying to bring people back together, and the scenery is extremely well-designed. In a way, it is again similar to the kind of views you would find in England and Scotland. So, it already has the deep green hills in its favor.

The rain in this game (Timefall) may not particularly be the kind you want to run out and splash about in, but it is still very atmospheric. The notion of having to seek shelter is very much ingrained in the main game mechanics, and so inadvertently it comes off as satisfying and comforting.

8. The Sims 4

Image Source: EA Games

This entry in the list is more dependent on you having the Seasons expansion pack installed. The base game only sticks to one type of weather… pleasant, which is nice but sometimes you want miserable! We know, it sounds backwards.

With the Seasons expansion, your Sims game gains the wonders of changing weather mechanics. So, you can have changing colors on the trees, rainy days and even snow. Not to mention, because of the ultimate control you have within Sims games, you can choose these weather conditions as and when you please as well.

There’s something just so soothing about having your sims play Blicblock while it’s windy and siling it down outside.

9. Grand Theft Auto IV

Image Source: Rockstar Games

A little bit like with Shenmue, this is no longer one of the most recent games. However, we have two words for you: New York (well, Liberty City). The Big Apple is quite often associated with the Fall, from descending leaves in Central Park, to brisk evenings walking down one of the city’s many famous streets.

The game automatically fills that void that is left wanting in the Spring and Summer months. The game’s color palette is also of a dull, orangey, burnt tone that is likened to, once again, being more autumnal than summery. Frankly put, it’s a little bit drab, but in the best way!

It may sound strange, as the narrative is about Ukrainian and Russian gangsters trying to make a living in Liberty City, but it’s another nostalgia entry that is great to be played under a comforter.

10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Image Source: Nintendo

Finally, we end this list on the isle of… erm, whatever you call your island! This is a title that is all about the wholesome, cozy and safe feeling atmosphere that you want from Fall.

If the other entries on this list were a little bit too gruesome for your sensibilities, then Animal Crossing will be the one to make you feel right at home straight off the bat. You can greet villagers, make friends, build your own house, as well as surrounding buildings on the island such as a museum. It’s very communal.

It’s also about as helpful and loving as you can get in a game! A major plus for this title, that has also been a recurring theme, is the ability to change seasons. Much like with The Sims, you have direct control regarding what time of year it is. So, you can keep living in the Fall all year round!

With this also being a Nintendo Switch title, not only can you play it in bed, but you can play it under the covers too! Honestly, this is probably the coziest game out of everything listed here.

Honorable Mentions

As much as we love all games, not all could make it onto this list. So, here are some honorable mentions:

Fallout 76 – For being set in West Virginia and having those auburn colors.

Life is Strange and Life is Strange 2 – For being just as homely and well-designed as True Colors, with beautiful sunsets, and random weather patterns as well.

The Last of Us Part II – It once again did a fantastic job with the atmosphere created by the weather in the game, but just missed out on some of the idyllic burnt colors that you get in Part I.

Hopefully, you will find something great to play from this list. All of the games are spectacular, and will be sure to give you a fuzzy feeling inside at some point, even if some of them include bashing in zombies…