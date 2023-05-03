15 Fortnite Skins We Want to See in the Game ASAP

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite’s incredible success continues to thrive due to its vast amount of collaborations with other franchises which brings more enjoyment cosmetic skins into the game. The game is now popular for being able to use characters from all over the place, both fictional and real, in order for players to best express their personalities and style. Over the last couple of years, Fortnite has been doing a lot of collaborations that are throwbacks to many entertainment classics. And that’s fantastic– there’s no reason to stop! With that practice in mind, these are the 15 Fortnite Skins That Need to be Made ASAP.

Mad Max

Image Source: Warner Bros.

An underrated icon if there ever was one, Mad Max brings all the manliness and tough guy machismo that defined the 70s and 80s. When the new movie came out, cinema was treated to an evolved story with new characters all showcasing what big screen splendor is all about.

Being able to play this guy in Fortnite should appease the fans of the post-apocalyptic genre, and then some. But be weary– you just might find yourself sweating testosterone on your keyboard or controller. Come on Epic Games, you better bring Max into the game before he gets mad…

Philip J. Frye

Image Source: Syfy

One of the most American comedy genre-defining cartoons hailing after the Simpsons, Futurama is still very much ahead of its time. Frye has been on more than a boatload, or spaceship load, of situations and adventures, so a Battle Royale shouldn’t phase him.

Fans of the show will feel like they’re playing some kooky kind of Futurama shooting game on an alien world whenever they use this skin. Epic Games needs to realize that as soon as players see this skin in the shop. I can already imagine it now, screaming, “Shut up and take my V-Bucks!” at my TV.

Vash the Stampede

Image Source: Funimation

Vash the Stampede, AKA the $60 billion man, is one of the best gunfighters in anime history. Naturally, then, he should be given a chance to test his skills in the world of Fortnite. And since Epic Games has just recently been slowly building their roster of anime skins and anime-styled skins, this is a great choice.

Vash’s character design is just so unique and stylish too. Anime fans will be all over this skin, so let’s just hope it doesn’t cost $60 billion V-Bucks to purchase…

Kim Possible

Image Source: Disney

Kim Possible is a genre defining character, and an especially important one for female equality. She’s smart and can kick-butt as the lead in her own show. And after four seasons, she got her own live-action comedy, sealing the deal.

There’s definitely a good amount of fans out there to back this skin up, and it will also add a nice toon style into the mix of things. How could Epic Games not include Kim in this game? Why, that would be impossible!

Samurai Jack

Image Source: Adult Swim

Samurai Jack is as epic as they come, and is one of Adult Swim’s most popular cartoons that debuted on Toonami. A great blend of Asian and Western fantasy, Jack is a tough and honorable character who performs heroic deeds as he tries to return to his timeline in the past.

Another great skin that would add more artistic diversity into the world of Fortnite, a Samurai Jack skin would surely slice up the competition.

Rambo

Image Source: Lionsgate

An icon of the action-packed tough guy genre, Rambo defined 80s action films for a long time. He also has a few sequels and a toned-down 90s cartoon to boot. As a character, this guy was born to empty magazine of guns and leave bullet shells in his path, which is perfect for a battle royale shooter game.

As a skin, his character design would be badass to see wrecking shop around the world of Fortnite. You get a buff shirtless soldier running around with a headband and let’s not forget that gorgeous 80’s mane of hair. If there’s one mistake Epic Games can’t afford, it’s forgetting about dealing with Rambo…

Afro Samurai

Image Source: Crunchyroll

If we’re going to have a Samurai Jack skin, we gotta get an Afro Samurai skin too. A cult classic character and anime, this is another skin that will add a new style that will stand out from the pack.

This character would be an awesome addition because the world Afro Samurai comes from is futuristic feudal Japan, and that can also add a nice touch to the map of Fortnite. And only with this skin will a player be worthy of wearing the number one headband.

Jolyne Cujoh

Image Source: Nintendo

Jolyne Cujoh is carrying the legacy of Jotaro and the JoJo bloodline, and with it being such a popular anime, this newest addition would be great to see in Fortnite. Arguably, most fans would prefer Jotaru to be a skin first, and that’s true, but since this is the first female lead in the anime, it would be nice to shake things up a bit.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has some of the most unique character designs ever, and it would be awesome to see that kind of art style translated into Fortnite. Best of all, if Epic Games can get Jolyne and her Stand, Stone Free, into a collaboration, that means more JoJo characters could join her for the ride, and who’s going to complain about that? Not me!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Image Source: 20th Century Fox

Buffy the Vampire Slayer has a slew of fans that support the cult classic show, and there are probably a bunch more waiting to be awoken from hibernation. If you ask us, there’s no reason why Fortnite can’t have another strong leading female character whose specialty is slaying vampires in combat.

She’s an iconic character and her modern-day urban aesthetic will be a nice addition to the more recent extreme sci-fi and fantasy skins that have been flooding the game. In order to help bring back the balance of urban street style with some 90’s retro thrown into the mix, Buffy needs to be added to the game — there’s more than just skins at stake here!

Katniss Everdeen

Image Source: Lionsgate

Katniss Everdeen should come as no surprise, as there are tons of players out there who have voiced their desire to have this dystopian character added to the game. I mean, c’mon, this one is a no-brainer for sure, given… y’know, Katniss is trying to survive a battle royale game of death in The Hunger Games.

Sounds familiar? To Epic Games, hurry up and bring this character to Fortnite already. Fans are not just hungry for her, they are starving!

Clover

Image Source: Marathon Media

Clover, from Totally Spies! is a fun amalgamation of several types of teen girls rolled into one. She’s either relatable or interesting for fans of the show and brings the cartoon teenager spy world to life with the rest of her team. Another lead female character, this young girl is a master of espionage and stealth. During her missions, she has many different skin transformations of her own that revolve around her succeeding or failing in the story. These various skin transformations sound like great alt-styles for her Fortnite skin, if you ask me.

Being a somewhat typical pop culture teen also widens her appeal for younger players, and she’ll also be a nice addition to older players who can enjoy her nostalgic inclusion into the game. And don’t let her name fool you, it’ll take more than luck for this character to make it into Fortnite.

Sailor Moon

Image Source: Viz

Sailor Moon is probably the most popular female lead on this list, or at least in very close contention with Katniss Everdeen. She’s got Japanese Harajuku fashion on her side and she’ll add more anime options for fans of that art style. We’ve already seen plenty of characters representing Shonen manga and anime, so it’s time to introduce the character who led the charge of Shojo and magical girl manga and anime.

Usagi Tsukino is one of the most iconic manga and anime characters in Japanese pop culture history and will do wonders as a playable skin. Plus, she’ll never run from a real fight.

If Epic Games doesn’t release her soon, they’ll be punished in the name of the moon! Just kidding, Epic, we love you.

Austin Powers

Image Source: New Line Cinema

Austin Powers is a true International Man of Mystery who deserves to be represented in Fortnite. Similar to Rambo, he’d make for a terrific real-life style of skin, and his display of gaudy wardrobe is a perfect example of how beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder.

Undeniably, bright colors are more beautifully fun and eye-catching than monotonous dark shades, and this funky guy will bring fun and seriously funny spy skills to the table. And that’s groovy, baby.

He-Man

Image Source: Funimation

He-Man encapsulates all of the fresh and imaginative potential of 80s cartoons in America. A mashup of barbarians, swords & sorcery, and sci-fi, there’s nothing quite like Masters of the Universe.

Using both swords and guns in He-Man’s world is commonplace, and the fantastic landscape of his homeworld Eternia would be awesome to combine with Fortnite’s map. Here’s hoping that He-Man shows up in the shop or in a Battle Pass sooner than later, so that players too, can have the power. Plus, just think of the extra cosmetics that could come with him!

Optimus Prime

Image Source: Hasbro

Optimus Prime and the Transformers are a cultural phenomenon that crossed over between Japan and the USA. After the 80s franchise was revived in the 2000s with a live-action CGI…mess…of a series, interest has grown for both the new and old versions of these robotic aliens. These guys are responsible for the great boon of toys based on anime and will be just as fun to collect virtually.

The Transformers have also been crossing over with other huge properties and have already been introduced into the video game world. All that’s left for Optimus now is to enter the world of Fortnite and help transform the map into a heroic battle where players can roll out and defeat the competition with more than meets the eye.

These are just 15 Fortnite skins we’d love to see in the game and will keep fans excited for more. If you’re in the mood for some classic Fortnite, we’ve also got a list of the best OG Fortnite skins to use. In the meantime, tell us what skins you’re saving your V-Bucks for!

