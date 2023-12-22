10 Best Winter-Themed Pokemon to Celebrate the Holidays

With over a thousand different Pokemon species in existence, there is a wide variety of different influences these monsters are inspired by. Naturally, there is an assortment of frosty and festive ‘Mons that are just perfect for spreading holiday cheer, and we’ve rounded up ten of the very best.

Follow along below to admire these winter-themed ‘Mons and celebrate the holidays with beloved Pokemon pals.

Sawsbuck (Winter Form)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Few Pokemon scream ‘reindeer’ as much as the majestic Winter Sawsbuck, the evolution of Deerling. Apparently, this form is the least popular among Trainers in the Pokemon universe, which is an absolute disgrace! I mean, just look at that snuggly, snowy white neck and hoof floof, and frosted branch-like antlers — I say they are absolute perfection!

Also, according to the Pokedex, Sawsbuck is calmest and easy to tame when they take on this form during winter, making it the perfect time to make one your partner Pokemon. Honestly, all I want is to boop the snoot of this gentle deer and become best friends forever. It may be a hot take, but I’d say Winter Sawsbuck is a contender for the best deer Pokemon around, and that’s more than enough reason to shine the limelight on this ‘Mon for the holidays. Rudolph, who?

Delibird

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

C’mon, as if we could put out a holiday-themed Pokemon list without the presence of Delibird. This feathery little friend is probably the closest thing to Santa Claus in the Pokemon world. While this Pokemon may give the optical illusion that it’s slinging a bag full of gifts over one shoulder, this Pokemon is actually holding onto its own tail, which it uses to store food.

However, Delibird does give gifts of some variation, as it is also known to hurl exploding presents from this tail toward opponents, too. Honestly? I’m digging the chaotic Santa vibe. I respect it, Delibird. I respect it.

Wyrdeer

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

That’s right, yet another majestic deer has appeared! Wyrdeer is the very fluffy-looking evolution of Stantler, and much to the surprise of some fans, this Pokemon does not hold an Ice Typing. Instead, this unique creature is a Normal/Psychic Dual-Type, with horns that are capable of creating invisible barriers.

However, this ‘Mon is still a picture-perfect holiday critter, as not only does it carry major reindeer vibes, but the fur from its beard is also detailed in the Pokedex to retain heat once shed, meaning many items of winter clothing have been crafted from this frosty-colored fluff. A deer with a big white fluffy beard who naturally provides materials for warm winter clothing? Wyrdeer is an absolute win.

Alolan Vulpix

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Cuteness overload incoming! That’s right, this snowy fox is a perfect fluffy friend to keep by your side for the holidays. Just look at that adorable face, there’s no way I could ever turn down Alolan Vulpix. In the Pokedex, this ‘Mon is detailed as looking like snow come to life, and has control over ice due to being able to exhale air colder than -58 degrees Fahrenheit. Brr!

Besides, how could we ever forget how precious Lillie’s Alolan Vulpix, Snowy, was in the Pokemon anime? After all, this was the little friend who was able to assist Lillie in getting over her fear of Pokemon, which is quite an achievement. Following this, the two were thick as thieves, which just made Alolan Vulpix even more lovable.

Snorunt

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Look at this chilly little guy! Snorunt is an absolute winter gremlin, surviving by only eating snow and ice. According to this Ice-Type Pokemon’s ‘Dex entries, this fella is also responsible for causing heavy snowfall, which makes him the perfect addition for celebrating the holidays; before you know it you’ll have a snowy white wonderland to explore!

Plus, Snorunt is a cute, shivery critter, which makes it that much more endearing and lovable for such occasions. All in favor of Snorunt, say Ice!

Vivillon (Polar Pattern)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

I often feel that Vivillon is long forgotten in comparison to how unique and sought-after it was considered to be upon its original release. This Pokemon is rather fascinating and fun, coming in a total of eighteen different forms, which originally differed depending on the region that was set on a player’s Nintendo 3DS.

As you may have guessed, Polar Form Vivillon is a pretty butterfly found in cold, winter climates. Being born in snowy lands, this ‘Mon scatters colorful, toxic scales from its wings during battle — just don’t mistake the white scales for snowflakes and catch them on your tongue!

Seriously though, despite being a unique and interesting Pokemon, Vivillon has always been a bit underappreciated, which is why now is the perfect time to spread some appreciation for this bug in its cold-palleted Polar form.

Cubchoo

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Awww, don’t you just want to pick Cubchoo up and squeeze it like a teddy bear? This ‘Mon is literally an Ice Type bear cub with a common cold, how could you not want to befriend the little guy and show ’em love?

While your first thought may be that this snotty guy is unwell, that’s not the case at all. As it turns out, Cubchoo’s health is determined by the consistency of the snot that hangs from its nose, and if that snot is missing rather than present, Cubchoo may actually be sick. Yeah, we know. It sounds gross, so it sure is a good thing that this critter is such an adorable wee thing! You’re lucky Cubchoo… I still want to celebrate the holidays with you, no matter how snotty that snoot may get.

Eiscue

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Look at this silly penguin and tell me it isn’t the perfect winter Pokemon to celebrate the holiday season — I mean, the funny fella has a block of ice for its head, making it a living, breathing ice sculpture, the perfect decor for any fancy holiday party.

Honestly, everything about Eiscue makes it a lovable ‘Mon, with flocks of these critters pressing their ice heads together to cool each other down on hot sunny days. Aside from this, Eiscue will go fishing by dipping its head into the water and using the one hair on its noggin to lure in prey. Eiscue is one hundred percent the best icey block boi, and you can’t change my mind.

Abomasnow

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

How could we possibly bring up the idea of winter-themed Pokemon without including Abomasnow? As the name indicates, this big, bulky mon resembles none other than the abominable snowman. Besides, Abomasnow is so often overlooked in favor of more popular or adorable winter-themed or Ice Type specimens, so it more than deserves to feature in our bundle of the best winter ‘Mons.

According to the Pokedex, Abomasnow lives a quiet life on mountains that are covered in snow and hides itself by whipping up blizzards. Abomasnow is also known to appear when the snow flowers bloom and retreat to places unknown once these petals fall. D’aww… for a big scary Ice monster, that sure is sweet; perhaps Abomsnow is truly a big frosty marshmallow after all!

Vanillite

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Concluding our list of winter holiday-themed Pokemon is Vanillite, an adorable li’l ice cream cone. Look, I know Vanillitte’s evolution line gets a lot of hate for being rather… lackluster at best, which I get, and even agree with — but can we just appreciate this adorable guy for what it is? (aka the best design out of the entire evolution line)

Seriously, what is one of the big appeals to the holidays? Sharing food with the people you are closest to, of course. And what better way to wrap up a tasty meal than with a perfect dessert? Well, Vanillite is right here to resemble that dessert, making the perfect final addition to our winter Pokemon assortment in the spirit of the holidays. I mean, just look at that face. You wouldn’t want to disappoint this cute little cone, would you?