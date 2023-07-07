20 Best Video Game Remakes of All Time, Ranked

Image Source: Capcom

As technology exponentially advances, it only makes sense for classic titles from yesteryear to receive the remake treatment. While some are totally remade from-the-ground-up, other offerings net a more rudimentary “spit shine” finish to help bring the experience up to modern standards. With the recent cavalcade of remakes releasing this year, we thought that now would be an ideal time to update our list of best remakes of all time. So, without further ado, let’s shake a leg and get right into it!

20. Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes

Image Source: Konami/ Silicon Knights

Metal Gear Solid is one of the most prolific games of all time, even creating the brand new genre of Stealth-Action. Recreating such a classic experience is no small task, but it’s one that developer Silicon Knights took to with gusto.

The Twin Snakes is a complete remake of the first Metal Gear Solid, that leaves the core experience intact, while adding on a number of enhancements.

The voiced dialogue has been completely re-recorded with the original cast, bumping up the quality over the PS1 game, and there are new cutscenes that help flesh out the story or enhance the action.

While all of the game’s areas and enemies remain the same, The Twin Snakes’ gameplay was tuned to more closely match that of Metal Gear Solid 2. AI was improved and you had the option of shooting from first-person mode, among other things.

Sadly, the Twin Snakes never made its way off of the Nintendo GameCube, but it still remains a remake worthy of the Metal Gear name.

19. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Image Source: Toys for Bob

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy follows in the footstep of the N’Sane Trilogy (more on this shortly), remaking not one but three classic titles with a brilliant HD sheen.

By and large, the gameplay of Spyro holds up much better today than Crash’s, meaning things were left mostly intact from the originals, outside of tightening up the camera a bit.

The Reignited Trilogy is simply gorgeous in every aspect, though. Each and every facet of the game has been lovingly recrafted with a vibrant cartoonish art style.

On top of that, each game’s soundtrack has been remade with orchestral scores and adaptive music that corresponds to gameplay.

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy may not have changed that much about the original experiences, outside of fantastic graphics, but it didn’t really need to.

18. Ys: The Oath in Felghana

Image Source: Nihon Falcom

The Ys franchise has come a long long way over the decades since its start, and nowhere is that more clear than when comparing The Oath in Felghana with Ys III.

The story of the title stays the same, with Adol and Dogi venturing to the latter’s hometown of Felghana. Of course, the entire presentation and artwork received a liberal update, just like the gameplay.

The Oath in Felghana uses the same combat system established in Ys: The Ark of Napishtim, instead of the cumbersome bump system used in the original.

The game tries to keep the focus on the action by making healing and stat-boosting items automatic pickups from enemies, instead of consumables that you have to pause and use.

The PSP version of the remake also features fantastic voice acting and a New Game Plus, making it an even meatier remake.

17. Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee

Image Source: Game Freak

Pokemon is no stranger to remakes, but the series’ first big foray onto the Nintendo Switch definitely takes the cake. Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are remakes of Pokemon Yellow, originally released on the Game Boy Color.

The two games feature a ton of changes and alterations, many of which make the series more accessible than ever before. In Let’s Go you don’t need to battle wild Pokemon but simply capture them, which still earns you experience. Pokemon also appear in the world, instead of just in simply random battles.

While this change didn’t mesh with everyone, it certainly cut down on the time you have to spend simply wandering around battling.

Character customization, the ability to ride Pokemon, and a lovely art style are a few of the other reasons Pokemon Let’s Go stands above the other remakes.

16. The Last of Us Part 1

Image Source: Naughty Dog

How on earth do you improve upon a masterpiece? Well, Naughty Dog somehow found a way with The Last of Us Part 1. While many of the accoutrements found in this 2022 remake are largely graphical and technical, there are a few wee details that have seen an overhaul that are super welcome.

For instance, supplemental details like the Boston Statehouse Museum’s bottom floor, which was mostly empty in the original, now houses historical artifacts like art canvases and busts of prominent American political figures, which helps breathe extra life into some of the more mundane environments in the OG.

Additionally, the AI of the infected hordes has been substantially upgraded, the PS5’s additional DualSense features are a neat touch, and the HUD and other quality of life improvements have been brought in-line with its more modern predecessor, The Last of Us: Part II. And that’s without mentioning the stunning new facial animations, faster load times, and insane amount of accessibility options.

15. Demon’s Souls

Image Source: Bluepoint Games

Undoubtedly the definitive version of From Software’s hard-as-nails action-RPG, Demon’s Souls (2020) is one of those games where your jaw will consistently drop thanks to its eye-meltingly stunning visual fidelity.

While the core of the title remains intact, this is one of those rare remakes where the developer was able to leverage the brand new, modern tech of Sony’s next-gen system and simply dial all the graphical settings up to eleven.

Sure, there are quite a few under-the-hood tweaks, like a more streamlined World Tendency system, an increase in the number of players in multiplayer, and a general rework of some of the game’s overall balancing, but this is still very much an authentic Demon’s Souls experience that’s perfect for both newcomers and veterans alike.

14. Metroid: Samus Returns

Image Source: MercurySteam

Metroid II often gets overlooked due to the overwhelming success of the original game and Super Metroid. However, Samus Returns brought the classic back in its full glory, with some phenomenal changes.

Outside of the obvious visual upgrade, Samus Returns makes integral changes to combat. Samus can now freely aim in any direction, and a melee counterattack lets you more easily deal with close enemies.

New powers called Aeion Abilities also give you unique powers, like a scan pulse that reveals nearby items and secrets.

Samus Returns absolutely nailed the aesthetic and tone of a Metroid game, and the game’s combination of meticulous exploration and fast-paced action feels better than ever before.

13. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D

Image Source: Grezzo

Majora’s Mask benefitted much more from a remake than Ocarina of Time, and the 3DS version adds a heaping list of changes and improvements.

Outside of the obvious visual upgrade, Majora’s Mask 3D features a variety of quality of life upgrades to make the game more digestible.

Unlike the original game, you can now save at any time and continue playing, instead of finding an owl statue and having to reset.

The Bomber’s Notebook has been heavily streamlined to make it easier to find side quests and different masks, along with hints to help you along.

A new control scheme, fishing minigame, changes to areas, changes to attacks, and new Easter Eggs, are just a few of the other changes included in this version.

One of the most unique Zelda titles out there, Majora’s Mask 3D just made the experience even better.

12. Final Fantasy VII

Image Source: Square Enix

Sometimes, a remake can go the extra mile and completely revamp both the gameplay and the presentation of its predecessor. Case in point: Square Enix’s modern reimagining of the beloved 1997 classic, Final Fantasy VII.

That’s right, not only does this retooling completely modernise the turn-based combat found in the original title and replace it with fluid real-time action, but Cloud’s story has been more fleshed out and the perspective has shifted to a third-person vantage point rather than the fixed isometric view found in the OG.

While some may balk at all these changes, rest in the knowledge that this modern retelling is incredibly faithful and authentic to the original vision. In short, this is a must-play for fans of Square Enix’s iconic RPG series.

11. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Image Source: 343 Industries

Halo is one of the most influential shooters of all time, but the series has come a long way since the original released on Xbox. Of course, you don’t really need to change much about the gunplay of Halo, it helped define console shooters after all.

The biggest change here is a graphical overhaul, and there’s a really neat feature that lets you toggle between the new and old graphics at any time.

Anniversary also adds on optional video terminals that you can find, adding new bits of story and context.

Other major features are included that just weren’t present when the original released; collectible Skulls that alter gameplay, achievements, and online multiplayer and co-op.

While the Master Chief Collection would bring even more changes and updates to the series, Halo Anniversary was a fantastic remake at the time.

10. Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy

Image Source: Vicarious Visions

The N’Sane Trilogy resurrected Crash Bandicoot, providing a brilliant new coat of paint and some much-needed changes.

If you’ve gone back to the old Crash games, you’ll know that they can be brutally difficult. While the N’Sane Trilogy definitely has its difficulty, gameplay enhancements make the games feel much tighter and smoother.

Surprisingly, checkpoints weren’t an aspect of the original Crash, but the trilogy handily includes them to make things easier.

The gameplay was rebuilt from scratch, which is what makes it feel better than the original games, and Time Trials are included for everything right off the bat.

On top of all that, we get a gorgeous tropical art style, remade music, and brand new voice acting. It’s certainly good to have Crash back.

9. Final Fantasy IV

Image Source: Matrix Software

The Final Fantasy VII Remake certainly isn’t the first time Square Enix has tried to recreate a classic, and up until now, Final Fantasy IV on DS is the most successful at doing that.

Final Fantasy IV DS updates the classic JRPG to 3D, expanding on both the story and gameplay. The change to 3D definitely made the world feel larger than before, and surprisingly good voice acting has been added to the entire experience.

Small changes have been made across the combat system, like small tweaks to enemies or brand new abilities. Minigames were also introduced for the first time, using the DS’s touch-screen controls.

Despite being on the DS, the Final Fantasy IV remake felt hugely ambitious with how it updated and improved such a beloved classic.

8. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Image Source: Grezzo

The latest Zelda title to join the remake family, Link’ Awakening, is perhaps the game that could benefit the most from a remake, and it definitely did.

Seeing as the original was a Game Boy game, technology has progressed leaps and bounds since then. The biggest upgrade for Link’s Awakening is that the game’s world is one continuous area, instead of a multitude of different screens.

Controls have also been massively improved with multiple buttons that reduce the amount of time you have to spend switching equipment.

There are a ton of other changes, too many to list honestly, but they include the addition of fairly bottle items, a dungeon builder, new collectibles, and dungeon changes.

Link’s Awakening was already an overlooked title in the Zelda series, but the remake made it one of the best Zelda games yet.

7. Ratchet & Clank

Image Source: Insomniac Games

To coincide with the release of the Ratchet & Clank film, Sony and Insomniac decided to go back to their roots and take another stab at the game that started it all.

While it’s called a remake, the game is more of a “re-imagining” of the original, using the same story but making alterations to it. Basically, the 2016 title pulled elements from across the series to make for the definitive Ratchet & Clank experience.

You could strafe while shooting, automatically upgrade weapons by using them, and gain access to a ton of weapon and tools from different games. There were so many changes that it redefined the original game.

Environments also feel much more dynamic and detailed, and to date, Ratchet & Clank is one of the best-looking games on PS4, period.

6. Resident Evil 4

Image Source: Capcom

To say that the original Resident Evil 4 is a bonafide classic would be an El Gigante-sized understatement. Yes, Capcom’s fourth outing in its genre-defining survival horror series is largely considered hallowed ground by many.

Amazingly, 2023’s Resident Evil 4 remake not only met expectations, but exceeded them with aplomb. With brand-new action-packed set-pieces, a more endearing portrayal of Ashley Graham, a nixed U-3 boss encounter, and some additional backstory for Luis, Ada, Leon, and Wesker, this modernised reimagining recaptured the horrifying magic of the OG in style.

While it may not boast the same level of fidelity as another Resident Evil title on this list, this is undoubtedly a terrific remake that brings the 2005 original slap bang into the modern era once again.

5. Dead Space

Image Source: Motive Studio

2023’s Dead Space is another undisputed masterpiece that saw a surprising level of improvements following its modern remake. Yes, Motive Studio’s from-the-ground-up retooling of EA’s iconic interstellar survival horror debut boasts some of the most impressive visuals we’ve seen this generation.

In addition, the glitzy remake also introduced a handful of new side missions, a new security clearance system, a fresh backtracking mechanic that gave players the opportunity to return to any point of the USG Ishimura as they so wish, and even some reworked set-pieces and new story tidbits. Plus, Isaac Clarke talks now, and thankfully that’s not necessarily a bad thing at all!

Oh, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t give a shoutout to the newly implemented Intensity Director system, which dynamically scares the player as they explore the blood-drenched hallways of the iconic planet cracker.

Ultimately, this is the best way to play the inaugural, limb-shredding magnum opus that would go on to kickstart a new sci-fi horror series.

4. Shadow of the Colossus

Image Source: Bluepoint Games

The Shadow of the Colossus remake might be the finest visual upgrade we’ve ever seen in video games, and it’s absolutely breathtaking to behold. This is made even more impressive with the 4K options that the PS4 Pro offers.

Outside of the visual upgrade, there have been some minor improvements to gameplay, like UI changes that make the gauges clearer and a control scheme that makes it easier to control Wander.

Various other additions are peppered into the remake, like a stats screen to view all of your milestones, and a host of new Easter Eggs.

The remake is undoubtedly the best place to play Shadow of the Colossus, and team at BluePoint did a masterful job of updating the cult classic.

3. Yakuza Kiwami

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

The Yakuza series has been iterating on its formula for years, polishing its gameplay and systems to a high sheen. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio took full advantage of that in 2016, by using its Zero Engine for a full-blown remake of the very first game.

While it might be a remake, Yakuza Kiwami feels more like an entirely new game. The core story stays the same, but new cutscens and story elements were added to tie it to Yakuza Zero. At the same time, all of cutscenes from the original game were meticulously rebuilt in the new engine.

Kiwami also uses the combat of Zero, letting Kiryu switch between four different styles on the fly. New minigames and substories were added, as was a Majima Everywhere system that fleshed out the popular character more and an altered experience system.

Yakuza Kiwami used the best ideas from the series up to that point, and crafted one of the wackiest, most enthralling Yakuza games yet.

2. Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

Image Source: Intelligent Systems

You want to talk about a remake being an entirely new game, boy does Fire Emblem Echoes fit that bill. A remake of Fire Emblem Gaiden, Echoes changes so much that it’s practically unrecognizable.

The remake puts a much larger emphasis on story, fleshing out party members to a greater degree as well a the motivations of the main characters and the world around them.

All of this is accompanied by a stunning art style and one of the series’ best soundtracks to date.

While combat has been enhanced, it ditches the rock-paper-scissors style of recent games and goes for a stat-based system like the original Gaiden.

New difficulty options let you choose between Casual and Classic, and even rewind time during battle if you make a bad decision.

From how great it is to explore the towns to the top-notch voice acting, everything about Fire Emblem Echoes isn’t just a massive improvement for the remake, but a step forward for the franchise in general.

1. Resident Evil 2

Image Source: Capcom

There are remakes, and there’s Resident Evil 2; an experience completely built from the ground up that feels like a vision for the future of the franchise. One of those move forward by looking back kind of things.

On the surface, Resident Evil 2 recreates the original, letting you play as Leon and Clair as they make their way through the Police Department, sewers, and more.

Somehow, Resident Evil 2 manages to emulate the nail-biting horror of the original, even while creating an entirely new combat system. The game plays similarly to Resident Evil 4, but with tighter and faster controls.

Enemies have dynamic damage that lets you blow off part of their body, affecting how they move. Every enemy in Resident Evil 2 can be a threat to you, but nothing is quite as terrifying as Mr. X, who hounds your steps at all times.

Resident Evil 2 is a masterful reimaging of both the original game and the series as a whole. Capcom did incredible work, and it serves as a blueprint for how all remakes should be done.

