Best RPGs of 2023

Which game was the best at allowing us to step into new worlds?

2023 was a veritable feast for RPG fans. From adventures spanning space and time to epic fantasy adventures that’d make any DnD diehard weep, the games on offer were all gunning to be the best fans had ever seen come out of the genre.

But when all is said and done, only one can be our best RPG of 2023. So join us as we take a look at our picks for the most memorable, noteworthy, and otherwise exceptional games that allowed players to role play like no other.

2nd Runner-Up: Lies of P

Image Credit: Neowiz Games and Round 8 Studio

Staff Writer Cameron Waldrop: The huge success of Dark Souls has spawned a lot of similar games in the years since, but in most cases there’s something missing. Whether it be combat that feels intuitive or a perfectly crafted atmosphere, they fail to capture the magic in a certain crucial area.

However, Lies of P surpasses all possible barriers and succeeds as a terrific RPG. Despite the fact that early trailers made it seem like it was attempting to copy Bloodborne, the real game is so much more than that. While it shares many of the same ideas as a Soulsborne game, the ties to the classic tale of Pinocchio give Lies of P a different feel. Instead of dense lore that you must work out yourself, the game lays out the plot and makes the puppets of the world front and center.

Plus, not only is the XP system the same, but there are a wide range of additional items to find that further enhance other aspects of the main character, letting players pick and choose additional perks and otherwise craft their ideal build. Being a puppet affords you special extra armaments, but the game’s ruthless bosses still take a perfect amount of skill.

It’s the type of game that does the souls-like genre proud, but also gives players enough freedom to craft their own experience; just as any great RPG should.

1st Runner-Up: Final Fantasy XVI

Image Credit: Square Enix

Staff Writer Keenan McCall: While Final Fantasy XVI might lean into action-heavy gameplay far more than past entries in the series, there’s no denying it’s one of the best RPGs to come out this year.

Host to a sprawling fantasy world with a wide array of characters that help it feel alive, it’s incredibly easy to step into the game and get lost in its setting. Whether you’re walking through a village on the outskirts of a territory or fighting your way through the blight-stained wilderness, Vaslisthea stands among some of the best RPG settings even when held against those found throughout the Final Fantasy series.

Gameplay-wise, there’s just as much to be appreciated. Through the interchangeable Eikon abilities, players can craft their own spin on Clive, adapting the combat in a way that allows them to experience the game the way they wish to.

And then there’s the story. Veering hard into darker themes than other Final Fantasy games and even other RPGs on the market, it provides players with a gripping tale of revenge, loss, and redemption most any fan of the genre can appreciate.

I could go on, but the fact of the matter is this: Final Fantasy XVI is one of the best RPGs of the year, and lives up to the lofty expectations inherent to an entry in the hallowed RPG series.

Winner: Baldur’s Gate 3

Image Credit: Larian Studios

Staff Writer Kristina Ebanez: When I first stepped into the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, I could already see a masterpiece unfolding with its abundance of impactful decisions and remarkable cast. It can be challenging to remember every single character in games, but somehow, BG3 makes everyone unforgettable, to the point where you actually find yourself invested in each one.

As a Dungeons and Dragons player, BG3’s core gameplay mechanics made me feel like I was truly living in a fantasy universe, relying on the luck of a classic d20. It gets even better with the intricate avatar builds, where many have probably spent a few hours just on the character customization alone (me included.)

Not to mention that the game is packed with tons and tons of content, from side quests to hidden locations filled with treasures galore. Each journey also plays out differently, and it seems almost impossible for any two players to have the exact same experience with its vast amount of decisions.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is everything that an RPG should be and more.

In fact, it’s just an all-out great game, no matter what type of player you are. Yes, it can be challenging, but that’s the fun in it; the game is meant to test your strategies. Then, once the battle is over, you can reap the rewards and celebrate your glorious victories with the many lovable characters.