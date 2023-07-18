Top 22 Best Multiplayer Switch Games of All Time

The Nintendo Switch is the perfect console for all sorts of multiplayer shenanigans, whether you’re enjoying local or online co-op and competitive play. Here’s our take on the best multiplayer Switch games of all time.

Mario Party Superstars

Image source: Nintendo

Not to be confused with Super Mario Party, Mario Party Superstars is a remastered collection of the best and most iconic maps from the original Mario Party games. And yeah, they still hold up incredibly well. Maps include Peach’s Birthday Cake and Horror Land, and the mini-games are still fun and challenging in the best possible ways.

Be warned, though; Mario Party games are notorious for ruining friendships, especially if your group likes to play dirty. But then again, that’s the only way to play, really.

Overwatch 2

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 actually runs pretty damn well on the Switch, even if it does take a bit of a graphical hit. Still, the switch to the 5v5 team format and the inclusion of the new Push game mode help breathe new life into Blizzard’s hero shooter, and it’s a really fun time with friends overall.

The game gets consistently updated with new balance changes and season rollovers, and it’s also free-to-play, making it one of the more accessible multiplayer games you can get on Switch right now.

Pico Park

Pico Park was a big co-op hit back when it first launched. You can take on its various challenges with a big group of friends, or enjoy it with just one other person as well. The puzzles can be real brainteasers, but they’re all fairly short, allowing you to get through them quickly in a single play session.

Pico Park supports local play, so if you’re just looking for a chill co-op night with a loved one, this is a good game to check out.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Image Source: Nintendo

Smash is the ultimate party game, especially if you have a bigger group and you want to play something a bit more competitive. There’s online and local multiplayer, and in our experience, Smash is just best played with a whole group of friends in a single room.

Fill up a match with up to eight players and just let the chaos unfold, and don’t be surprised if one or two friendships get ruined in the process.

Diablo III

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

On the flipside, if you want something a bit more cooperative, you can never go wrong with Diablo III. Sure, the shiny sequel Diablo IV is already available, but Diablo III ain’t no slouch either. It’s still a solid cooperative experience whether you’re playing online or locally.

With new season rollovers, you’ll always get the chance to re-experience the game with new classes and see how well you do.

Mario Tennis Aces

Image Source: Nintendo

The Mario sports games are always a fun time, and Mario Tennis Aces is no different. Sure, it would’ve been nice if Nintendo could’ve continued updating the game with more maps and modes, but the core game itself is honestly really solid, and it still holds up today.

It’s a great party game to play with friends, where you can split up into teams and challenge each other to ridiculously over-the-top tennis matches with power shots and all sorts of other dirty tricks.

Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

It’s an “oldie” but a goodie. Fortnite is free-to-play, and continues to be one of the biggest and most popular games in the world, and for good reason. It’s just fun.

It’s a solid battle royale game that’s easy to pick up and play, and ever since the introduction of Zero Build, players can just jump in without having to worry about the building mechanics, which could get a little overwhelming at times. Plus, the battle pass skins are always exciting to unlock, and the map is constantly getting updated with each season so there’s always something new to look forward to.

Monster Hunter Rise

Image Source: Capcom

Generations Ultimate is pretty good, but Monster Hunter Rise is even better. With the introduction of the wirebug, movement in Rise feels incredibly zippy, making it a huge step up from previous entries in the franchise. The monsters are interesting and fun to fight, and as always, the experience is enhanced by the ability to enjoy online multiplayer with up to three other players.

Taking on a monster in a group is an incredibly satisfying experience, making this one of the best multiplayer games you can play on Switch.

Splatoon 3

Image source: Nintendo

Splatoon is the definitive multiplayer game on the Switch right now. While the party system leaves a little to be desired, it’s still easy to group up with up to three other friends in a variety of different game modes. Turf War is the easiest mode to get into, where you and your teammates will have to work together to ink as much ground as possible. The competitive modes task you with controlling territory on a map.

There’s also the seasonal Salmon Run mode, where you essentially have to group up together to ink a bunch of evil Salmonids in the face while collecting Golden Eggs.

While Splatoon 3 doesn’t necessarily push the needle a whole ton from Splatoon 2, it’s still an insanely fun time with friends. Sure, the multiplayer functionality can be a little wonky at times, but it’s hands down the best multiplayer shooter you can enjoy on Switch right now.

Enter the Gungeon

Think of Enter the Gungeon as a faster paced version of The Binding of Isaac with better controls and awesome weapon variety. The game is probably best enjoyed solo, but if you need a little help conquering the Bulletkin, another player can join you in local co-op and make things a little easier overall.

Every level is procedurally generated, and the sheer number of guns you can discover in the game is staggering. The levels go by pretty quickly as well, so this is a good one to play in short bursts.

Overcooked: Special Edition and Overcooked 2

If you’re not too worried about ruining your friendships forever, both Overcooked games are a must-have for any Switch owner. You can team up with up to three other friends to run a restaurant, cook food, and serve up perfect orders.

It sounds simple, but things get pretty damn intense when the kitchen layouts get even more complex and the orders get increasingly overwhelming. Before you know it, you’ll be shouting at your friends to mind the soup.

We definitely recommend starting with the first game to get your feet wet, then try Overcooked 2 after that. The maps in the sequel are much trickier and harder to navigate, so you’ll definitely want to start simple.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Image Source: Nintendo

Another great game to bring out to social gatherings, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a classic. The racing gameplay is intense, but really easy to pick up. This makes Mario Kart a good game to play for people who might not be familiar with video games as a whole.

Deluxe comes packed with a slew of fun tracks that can throw you off (literally), as well as a great cast of characters from Mario to Yoshi. There are also several DLC characters such as Link and Isabelle.

Rocket League

Rocket League was a bit of a surprise hit when it first made its way to consoles and PC. Who knew the idea of pushing oversized soccer balls into a goal with tiny little cars would be so appealing to so many people?

The game allows you to team up with friends to play against other players from all over the world as you compete to become the best car soccer player there ever was. There are different modes with environmental effects, if you ever get tired of the classic mode.

Super Mario Odyssey

Image Source: Nintendo

Super Mario Odyssey is meant to be enjoyed as a primarily single-player experience, but if you’ve got a friend who wants to join in on the local couch co-op fun, you can do that as well. The main player will take control of Mario, while the second player will take control of Cappy, the sentient cap that possesses whatever it lands on.

The gameplay is pretty simple, but it also makes for a fun co-operative experience if you’re just looking for something lighthearted and easy to pick up.

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Image Source: Capcom

Resident Evil Revelations 2 is another fun co-op game that’s best experienced with other people. The campaign allows for a second player to join in on the horrific adventures. Claire and Barry are the tougher characters that handle the guns, while Natalia and Moira are support characters that can help to distract the zombies whenever you need.

There’s also a great Raid Mode packed in, which allows you and another player to rack up points while shooting zombies and getting new unlocks like weapons and costumes.

Pokken Tournament DX

Image Source: Bandai Namco

Originally released on the Wii U, Pokken Tournament DX is a rather robust fighting game that features most of your favorite critters from the Pokemon series. The fighting gameplay takes place on a 3D and 2D plane, both of which will switch dynamically depending on what kinds of moves you use.

There’s online play, as well as local multiplayer, which can be enjoyed anywhere.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Image Source: Ubisoft

Just like Super Mario Odyssey, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is also meant to be enjoyed as a solo experience. However, if you need a break from the single-player campaign, there’s a pretty fun multiplayer co-op mode that you can access from the main hub.

This multiplayer section features a series of levels that you can tackle with another friend. You’ll both take control of different characters as you try to work together to take out the Rabbids. Be careful, though; there’s friendly fire.

ARMS

Image Source: Nintendo

If you’re itching for another fighting game on the Switch that’s unlike anything else you’ve played before, ARMS is a fantastic one to pick up. You can play through the game with regular controls, but why would you when you can swing your arms wildly with the Joy-Con motion controls instead?

There’s online competitive play, as well as split-screen multiplayer, that can be enjoyed with another person. ARMS is full of colorful characters and stages, and it’s easy to pick up as well.

Minecraft

Image Source: Mojang Studios

This is an oldie but a goldie. Minecraft is perfect for the days where you just want to chill on a couch and build things at your own leisure. As you might expect, the Switch version of Minecraft also features local multiplayer, where you and a couple other friends can explore the map together and build your own fort.

If you want to play online, though, be aware that there are no dedicated servers, and you and your friend can only re-enter your shared world if both of you are playing at the same time.

Just Dance

Image Source: Ubisoft

The Switch is a wonderful party game device, and Just Dance is yet another fun title that you can enjoy with up to three other people. The latest iteration of Ubisoft’s party dance game series features a nice variety of pop song hits from recent years, so you’ll definitely be able to find something you can bop to.

Each player only requires one Joy-Con to play, though we recommend playing this on a TV screen rather than on the small Switch tablet.

Snipperclips

Snipperclips is a charming little game that was released alongside the Switch back in March of last year. The concept is pretty unique as well, where you and another player take control of little pieces of paper, and you have to cut each other up to make shapes and solve environmental puzzles.

This is another game that’s pretty easy to pick up, though the stages and puzzles do get a lot more challenging as you progress further.

Scribblenauts Showdown

It’s been a while since we last saw a Scribblenauts game, but it’s back again on the Switch. Just like past games in the series, players can let their imagination run wild by using words to bring their crazy inventions to life. Within reason, of course.

Scribblenauts Showdown features a versus mode where you and three other friends can compete to see who’s the most creative with their inventions, as well as a sandbox mode where you can basically do whatever you want.