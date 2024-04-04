Players should have had enough time to enjoy Rise of the Ronin’s excellent story and gameplay by now. That means it might be time to decide what to play next. While Rise of the Ronin is unique in many ways, there are also similar games that can provide some of that same magic and are just as enjoyable. Therefore, we have gathered a list of the best games like Rise of the Ronin.

Ghost of Tsushima

It would be impossible to make a list like this without including Ghost of Tsushima, as the two are very similar games. The game starts with Jin Sakai losing a fight against invading Mongol forces that take his uncle hostage. His initial rescue efforts end in further defeat, and he realizes that defeating the Mongol threat isn’t something he can manage alone.

Like Rise of the Ronin, you can explore Japan on foot or horseback and fight back against invading forces tearing through the countryside. Though players don’t get the same wide assortment of weapons, katana combat is pretty much perfect, and the game feels like you are actually experiencing an Akira Kurosawa film.

Like a Dragon: Ishin

Though Rise of the Ronin is a terrific history lesson, it’s not the only video game set in that period with the same characters. Like a Dragon: Ishin puts players in the shoes of Sakamoto Ryoma (with the character model of Yakuza protagonist Kazuma Kiryu). He is chasing the trail of the mysterious ninja who killed his father. It’s not the same story, but they share a few events.

The game plays out in typical Yakuza fashion, with fights taking place in a small perimeter. However, you get several decently sized maps to explore. Every map is full of eateries, entertainment, and characters to meet. Though it’s nowhere near as expansive as Rise of the Ronin, there are four separate fighting styles to swap between.

Nioh (Series)

There’s no real avoiding these two games when discussing Rise of the Ronin, as they serve as obvious blueprints. Much of the swordplay and weaponry that appears in Rise of the Ronin was a huge part of Nioh. The good news is that it means you can slip more seamlessly into Nioh and almost instantly know how to play without much of a learning curve.

The Nioh games don’t quite connect for stories, but both do link into older Japanese history, with the first game covering the 1600s and the second in the 1500s. They are much more folklore involved with magic spells and demonic enemies, so you can expect less grounded stories than Rise of the Ronin.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was a bit of a break from Team Ninja’s usual style, as it wasn’t all that similar to Nioh. Instead, it felt like they were trying to make their own Sekiro. It’s still a solid soulslike in its own right, and you’ll easily see some of the inspiration for Rise of the Ronin.

The most tangible mechanic that was carried forward into Rise of the Ronin is the Counterspark, which is clearly based on Wo Long’s parry. The other difference is that Wo Long is instead based in the Han Dynasty of China rather than Japan. It also kept up with folklore and demons, which means you can expect a different experience all around.

Assassins’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage returned the series to its roots for at least one time. Instead of a sprawling open world, it brings things to a much more manageable territory. You play as Basim, an assassin who was a main character in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Explore ancient Baghdad as Basim works to uncover his past.

While the open world of Rise of the Ronin feels at odds with a closed-off Assassin’s Creed, the stealth aspect connects them. Though it’s impossible to be only stealthy through Rise of the Ronin, the assassination takedowns during map events never once stopped feeling like I was in an Assassin’s Creed game.

Elden Ring

Though Rise of the Ronin is a terrific open-world souslike, you still have to give it up for the GOAT: Elden Ring. This game took From Software’s excellent Souls formula and blew it up bigger than ever. If you somehow missed the Elden Ring train, there’s no excuse to not pick it up now that you’ve played Rise of the Ronin.

Though there is quite a bit of difference between a From Software game and a Team Ninja one, players will be just as sucked into the open world and boss battles. The biggest thing that Elden Ring has over Rise of the Ninja is that the ranged combat is much more varied and enjoyable.

Dark Souls (Series)

While we have covered Elden Ring, it’s also important to explore the genre’s roots with Dark Souls. Rise of the Ronin is special because it allows for difficult choices, but exploring the tougher games is still rewarding. While each Dark Souls game presents a large total explorable area, none can be considered open worlds; they are just interconnected areas.

The biggest difference between these games is that while Rise of the Ronin is more about agility and quick attacks, Dark Souls games are more grounded. Fights feel more weighty, and I think it’s just as fun to master that combat as it is the Samurai aspect of Rise of the Ronin.

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

It would be tough to make a list about an open-world game without mentioning Witcher 3, which has one of the largest maps in recent history. You again take on the mantle of Geralt, one of the last remaining Witchers, as he is tasked with tracking down his adopted daughter, Ciri. The game provides a massive continent to explore, and you can do it on horseback.

As for combat, there is magic, but most of it is all sword-based. Every Witcher carries two swords: normal steel and silver. The former is for normal enemies or humans, while the silver is for those special beasts that need something extra. If you enjoyed the random encounters in Rise of the Ronin, just imagine that same experience, but instead, you’ll just happen across fantasy monsters.

Dragon’s Dogma (Series)

Dragon’s Dogma makes plenty of sense to follow Witcher 3, as they both deal with monsters. In both games, you play the role of the Arisen, a person whose heart has been eaten by a dragon and who is destined to fight it to stop the apocalypse. These Arisen are also given the power to control Pawns, artificial beings that live in a separate dimension.

Using Pawns, you can have up to three additional companions, similar to those you could bring in Rise of the Ronin. Both Dragon’s Dogma games feature huge maps to explore, and the Pawns with you constantly learn from encounters. Most Pawns also come from other players, so you can draw upon things they shared with their creator.

Elex (Series)

Despite being open world, Elex is somewhat unique to this list, as it may be the most open. Jax is the protagonist for both games and each time, he sets out on his journey with very little guidance. The best thing about the world in Elex is how treacherous it is. There aren’t any warnings or enemy scaling, so if you wander into the wrong part of the map, you could quickly end up in a fight you aren’t prepared to handle.

As for combat, there is a mix of melee and ranged, so you can interact and battle whichever way you want, as there is a decent level of enemy variety. There’s a nice level of freedom to the Elex games, along with player choices to help craft your playthroughs.

