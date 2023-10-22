Best Fighting Duos in Spider-Man 2, All 6 Ranked

Spider-Man 2’s new team-based combat feature is quite possibly one of the best improvements to the series, as you knock some heads with several beloved characters. To top it off, Finishers have been completely revamped, unleashing brutal duo attacks while you are out and about in the city. So, to commemorate these amazing collaborations, here’s our ranking of the best fighting duo in Spider-Man 2.

Before we get into our ranking, it should be noted that there will be heavy spoilers on this list, with many surprise cameos that you may not expect.

6. Yuri & Peter

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Yuri quickly became one of my favorite characters in Marvel’s Spider-Man, with the likes of her quick-witted Spider-Cop jokes and strong companionship with Peter. However, this dynamic has since changed with the City That Never Sleeps DLC, resulting in her new moniker, “The Wraith.” Fortunately, Parker has remained on her good side (for the most part), and you can utilize her cold-blooded strength to take down numerous foes in the Flame storyline.

Although I am 100 percent a Yuri fan, I had to place her at the bottom of the list simply because she doesn’t necessarily enjoy the team tactics as much as the others. She can be silent at times, but it can make for a hilarious bit whenever Peter and Miles are awkwardly left hanging with a high five. Of course, she still remains a helpful ally with her mighty chain sickle, helping out Parker with the Flame threat while snapping back at him during his Venom state.

5. Miles & Spider-Man (Cat)

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

If there’s one character I was hoping to see, it has to be the adorable Spider-Man. No, not Peter or Miles; I’m talking about the Teo’s cat first introduced in the Miles Morales saga. It’s even better to see the return of the feline takedowns as Spider-Man comes out of the bag to slap those enemies silly.

The reason why the duo is fairly low on the list is the fact that there aren’t any new attacks in the sequel, yet they have been revamped with the latest-gen mechanics. There’s also some new variants for the cat’s Spider-Man mask to match with Miles, so at least we can marvel at its cute costume changes.

4. Miles & Mister Negative

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Even if Miles and Mister Negative don’t share too many Finishers together in combat, the two characters are the most unlikely duo on this list, given their twisted history. You got to hand it to Morales for looking past their differences, especially since, you know… Martin murdered his father. We also have Li to thank for Miles’ new powers that have been exceptionally useful in a pinch.

Together, the two characters are almost unstoppable, and if it weren’t for them, Peter would have never had the strength to break free from the Venom curse. It makes me wonder if Mister Negative will eventually return to the series in a future installment, where we can potentially get more Finisher-based tactics.

3. Miles & Black Cat

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The Miles and Black Cat fighting duo is an all-around good time as they playfully take down numerous enemies using a unique portal device. Each time a Finisher was ready, I had to immediately perform it to see what kind of wild attack they would do next, from Felicia’s technique of using Miles’ webs to swing into a kick to her blowing a kiss to him with a final move.

The only problem is that I want more of this duo since it is a short segment compared to the others. They just seem to work so well together, almost as if they had been teaming up before, and I hope that Insomniac Games explores this unexpected duo in a DLC.

2. Peter & Harry

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

What makes Peter and Harry’s team-based tactics so monumental is the solid bond the two share with each other even after all these years. You can see it throughout many fights, in which they often help each other no matter how intense the situation gets. Harry is reasonably green when it comes to fighting, but he somehow manages to keep up with Pete, bringing out some of the best Finishers in the game.

On the other hand, Peter and Harry’s relationship can be a double-edged sword, considering that Morales was ultimately neglected during this period. It led me to shout out, “Can you just call Miles already?!” a few times, but fortunately, Harry and Miles can sometimes work together when exploring the city. Nonetheless, the team dynamic does change when Parker harnesses the Venom powers, thus concluding the once-strong fighting duo.

1. Miles & Peter

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

It may come as no surprise to see Miles and Peter as the best fighting duo in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, yet it just had to be done with their endless amount of Finishers and heartfelt moments. By the first Finsher, I was already hooked, including the one where Peter and Miles thank each other with a finger-gun notion after an astonishing takedown. This only scratches the surface with their magnificent takedowns, and you’ll undoubtedly see more while on the campaign and the game’s standard exploration.

After the fight is over, players can unlock several adorable interactions between the two, like when they don’t know if they should do a hug or high five, ending with them holding each other graciously. The love these two share together is such a sight to behold, even when they fairly part ways with Pete’s Venom powers.

However, once that’s over, Miles and Peter’s relationship is stronger than ever, leaning on each other to protect the city and everyone they love. I certainly can’t get enough of these two, and I can’t wait to see what other duos are introduced in the next epic installment.