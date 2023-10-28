THQ Nordic has dipped its hands in a variety of titles over the past 13 or so years. So, here are 5 old games THQ Nordic should resurrect next.

Dungeon Lords

Image Source by THQ Nordic

For a somewhat older RPG from the early 2010s, this title doesn’t look much better than the Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. However apt that visual comparison may be, you could also say that Dungeon Lords could hold the same RPG potential that early Elder Scrolls titles did. Not only could THQ Nordic majorly overhaul the game’s aging graphics, world, and quests but improve upon everything else the game already does well, like the RPG systems with advanced class selection.

For example, THQ Nordic could lean into the original game’s click-heavy combat and stay true to its original vision. Alternatively, a reimagining of the game’s combat could see a shift to combat as substantial as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was to Morrowind.

Painkiller: Hell & Damnation

Image Source by Prime Matter

Painkiller: Hell & Damnation, a remake/sequel of the original Painkiller, was an old-school first-person shooter inspired by the likes of Doom and Quake. It is a game that could certainly be an excellent choice for THQ Nordic to modernize further and fix its shortcomings. What sets the game’s world apart from the likes of Doom is that the main character, Daniel Gamer, is stuck in Purgatory but conquers both it and Hell. What this means for the game is that the level of diversity is quite high.

Imagining a remaster of bloody shootouts in castles, opera houses, graveyards, and monasteries against the backdrop of modern techno-metal sounds like a delight for the senses. Additionally, it would be incredible to see the gameplay evolve in the same way Doom 2016 evolved the Doom game formula.

Battle Worlds: Kronos

Image Source by THQ Nordic

If you’re a fan of turn-based strategy games, then a revival of Battle Worlds: Kronos would likely get you excited. The game is set in a future where two opposing political factions are vying for control of a galaxy’s distant region. Being turn-based in nature, the in-game map you do futuristic battles on is made up of hexes. While the gameplay ages reasonably well, some would say it doesn’t do as well as other more modern games like Wargroove.

Just expect to take a lot of time moving each individual unit. This is where a remake or remaster could help modernize the gameplay and graphics, making it something more compelling to a broader audience on newer or even mobile hardware.

Deadfall Adventures

Image Source by THQ Nordic

Deadfall Adventures is an Unreal Engine 3 adventure game that, at least visually, still holds up somewhat. For being ten years old, that’s an accomplishment! Made from a mix of Uncharted meets Indiana Jones, the story and characters haven’t aged as well as the visuals. I mean, the main character, who’s American, is proud of not reading. While the female lead is the “brains.” Yeah, I think a rewrite may be in order.

A reimagining using Unreal Engine 5 that builds upon the already solid first-person gunplay seems feasible. Especially while looking for treasure and fighting Nazis in the diverse environments of Egyptian pyramids, Arctic mountains, and Mayan ruins.

Shadowrun Chronicles

Image Source by Cliffhanger Productions

From the quirky cyberpunk fantasy setting of Shadowrun comes Shadowrun Chronicles: Boston Lockdown, a turn-based, four-player cooperative experience that couldn’t properly deliver on its vision. The game takes place in a future version of Boston that, like its weapons, skills, and RPG systems, doesn’t feel particularly fleshed out. Meanwhile, the four-player coop remains a highlight, especially for a turn-based strategy RPG.

With Baldur’s Gate 3 as a shining example in that space, THQ Nordic would only need to study what BG3 does right to improve what Boston Lockdown already does. Worlds as well thought out as Shadowrun’s deserve games that respect the work behind the design. Hopefully, THQ Nordic eventually does just that.