10 Best Xbox Game Pass Games to Prepare for Warm Weather

The birds are chirping and the air is getting warmer, but unfortunately, it’s raining. Even though the weather outside is on the uptick, it’s not quite there yet. Here are 10 Xbox Game Pass games to get you excited for the warm weather.

A Short Hike

Image Source: Adamgryu via Twinfinite

If there’s one activity that’s perfect for the turn of the seasons, it’s got to be hiking. Whether you’re watching the leaves bud or the animals stretch their legs, there’s hardly a bad time to hike. A Short Hike does a perfect job of capturing that feeling in a game that you can play regardless of the weather. Whether you’re looking for a quick few achievements or in it for the experience, you’re in for a good time.

You’re a bird simply going on a short hike, with your only goal being to reach the summit. Things get a bit more complicated than that as you meet different animals and find objects to help you along your way. You’ll have to climb, glide, and spring your way ever higher, chatting with strangers as you go. The ambiance is serene and the music is peaceful, so there is no better substitute for a real hike than this.

Skate 3

Image Source: Electronic Arts via Twinfinite

If you’ve been feeling cabin fever all winter and want to let loose, what better way to shake the rust off than visiting the Hall of Meat for yourself? Skate 3 is the pinnacle of skating games and for good reason. With the diversity of tricks you can do and places to explore, there’s no limit to how you can spend your time. Not to mention, the weather is always perfect for skating, unlike those rainy spring days in reality.

Skate 3 is perfect if you want to grind out achievements or have a chill session practicing tricks. You can practice lines until you nail them, or just explore to your heart’s content. If you’re looking for something more diverse, the community has made endless custom maps on top of what’s there by default. From landing wheels down to face down, you can always have a good time in Skate 3 – especially given that it’s free with Xbox Game Pass.

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Unlike many of the games on this list, Assassin’s Creed Origins serves as the flip side of the warm-weather coin. It’s nice when the heat first rolls in, but heat in places like the desert becomes too much of a good thing. Luckily, video games don’t have the same restrictions as the real world, so unlike reality, you can sprint through the desert at full speed in open combat without getting tired.

Climbing through the expansive world of ancient Egypt is a welcome breeze in the desert, although the combat is more where Origins shines. As one of the more recent Assassin’s Creed entries on Xbox Game Pass, you’re built like a walking tank that eats its enemies for breakfast, so it also serves as a great way to blow off some steam. As the winter winds down, Origins is a great way to warm yourself up for the next season.

Call of the Wild: The Angler

Image Source: Expansive Worlds via Twinfinite

The great outdoors is filled with plenty of things to keep you busy. If you’re not interested in skating or hiking, fishing might be for you. Call of the Wild: The Angler is a fishing-focused game where your task is exactly what you might imagine: fish. However, just like in real life, there’s plenty to remember before and while your hook is in the water.

You’ll have to focus on your hook depth, the size of the hook, your bait, and plenty more. The map is significantly larger than I would have expected, and the graphics are wonderful to look at. The game is peaceful, but it’s certainly made for passionate anglers. You won’t be going anywhere too fast, but you don’t need to when the weather is so nice. The Angler is a great game for throwing on your playlist and just relaxing for a while.

Coral Island

Image Source: Humble Games

Coral Island takes the Stardew Valley formula of farming simulators and brings it to a tropical paradise. Sure, it plays almost exactly like Stardew, but it’s a compliment to be compared to a game that successful. The differences make for a cozy and charming experience, especially when you long for a little bit of warm weather. Don’t forget to make some friends along the way! Nothing’s better in the summer than spending time with your closest pals.

You’ve got people to meet, places to be, and crops to farm, all of which can get you through a slow afternoon in what feels like no time. Tending to your animals feels just as rewarding as in Stardew, if not more so with the graphics looking more stylized. The art style might not be right for you, but luckily Xbox Game Pass has some alternatives like Stardew or Forager. Coral Island should be at the top of your list for a nice and relaxing way to wait out the cold weather.

Dead Island 2

Image Source: Deep Silver

If you were hoping for tropical weather based on the name, the first Dead Island is where you’re going to find luck. Dead Island 2 is set in apocalyptic Los Angeles, or Hell-A, where the weather is always as warm as the blood. Make your way through the City of Angels with your protagonist of choice, smashing and slashing your way through the zombie apocalypse. Each character has unique quirks and humor, so try them all on for size to find the best fit.

The environments in the game look stunning, making you feel like you can shed your hoodie regardless of the weather at home. The characters are satirical Californians who make every conversation a rollercoaster, pulling the environment together even further. The combat is exciting and stays that way throughout the story, and there are plenty of places to explore as you look for weapons or collectibles.

Descenders

Image Source: No More Robots via Twinfinite

If you’re suffering from Cabin Fever and need to let a little bit loose, look no further than Descenders. It offers a high-speed blast of adrenaline where you race downhill on mountain bikes. It’s a multiplayer experience so you’ll be racing alongside other real players, but you’ll only see them riding as you do the same. The game isn’t set up as a race by nature, so you can take your time and get down the mountain however you need to.

There are plenty of different types of events you can do. The “campaign” is structured like a rogue-like so that you conserve health or have to start the whole run over. This gives you a reason to improve and figure the controls out, and before you know it you’ll essentially be able to feel the wind in your hair. Just don’t try to imitate anything you see in real life unless you know what you’re doing.

Jusant

Image Source: DON’T NOD via Twinfinite

One of my favorite games of 2023, Jusant is an example of too much heat. While many people love it when the hot weather rolls around, Jusant tells the story of a heat that never retreats. The story is told silently through notes and collectibles as you climb up a tower, but generations have passed since they were left. For such a seemingly simple concept, by the end of the playthrough, you’ll feel all of the emotions.

By the time you’ve comfortably figured out the controls, you’re met with new environments that introduce new mechanics to contend with. The score is ethereal and matches the setting perfectly, and the story is filled with charm and humor. Jusant isn’t a long game, which means you can play it and still have time to relax outside. Just be careful not to spend too much time in the sun unless you want to be exhausted.

Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe

One of the most serene games I can think of, Stardew Valley is perfect for getting yourself warmed up for warm weather. Unless you’re in the winter in-game, the environments are summery and welcoming throughout the valley. The graphics are warm and relaxing, and the music is perfect for whatever season you’re in. As soon as you’ve played a year in Stardew, you’ll think of the songs every time you step out your door.

The driving motivator behind the game is the changing of the seasons. Just like in real life, different seasons bring different things to do and problems to fix. Maybe the pollen outside can get to be too much for you in real life, but in Stardew it’s just a pretty environmental feature. Is the rain getting you down outside? At least on the farm, it means you don’t have to water your plants for the day. Stardew is the perfect way to make the best out of any gloomy day, especially now that it’s on Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5

Image Source: Xbox Game Studios

What screams warm weather quite like a festival? While the Horizon Festival isn’t quite the same as Coachella, some might argue that it’s even better. Fast cars, great music, and sprawling environments make Forza Horizon 5 one of the best warm-weather games on Xbox Game Pass. The gameplay is the core of the experience, meaning there’s no real downtime between events.

If you’re not in the middle of a race, traveling between events is just as fun as the events themselves. No matter what you’re doing, you’re racing and building your ranking in the festival. You can collect different vehicles, race exciting opponents, or explore the map and appreciate just how much detail there is. While you’re at it, give a listen to some of the great warm-weather jams that are constantly playing on the radio. Forza Horizon 5 is a great way to work yourself out of those winter blues.

