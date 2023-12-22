When Does Rebel Moon Director’s Cut Come Out? Answered

Rebel Moon Director Zack Snyder assures fans that there is an R-rated director’s extended cut, which makes Part One: A Child of Fire feel like an entirely different film than the underwhelming variant that has been released to streaming platforms. If you’re looking to give this one a redemption chance, we’ve got you covered with all you’ll need to know regarding release dates for this director’s cut, so follow along below.

Rebel Moon is an upcoming film series inspired by the Star Wars franchise. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire was released on Dec. 21, 2023, and is available to stream via Netflix. However, many of those who have already had a chance to see the film have found themselves disappointed, due to the obvious cuts and edits to make the film fit PG-13 mold. Much to the relief of disappointment fans, Director Zack Snyder has revealed in a recent interview with Associated Press that there is an extended director’s cut of Part One that makes it feel ‘almost like an entirely different film’ and that it feels as if it lives in an ‘entirely different universe’.

Fans who found themselves disappointed in Rebel Moon may have hope to hold on to it for the near future. Firstly, there’s the sequel film, titled Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, set to arrive on April 19, 2023. According to Snyder, this film has inspiration from Dunkirk, with hopes that The Scargiver will give the same sort of feelings to the audience. On top of this, Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is extended by almost an entire hour, and is set to arrive at some point in early 2024. Here’s hoping this version does the vision of both Zack Snyder and eager fans the justice they deserve.

That's everything you need to know about the release date for Rebel Moon's director's cut.