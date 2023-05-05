Screenshot by Twinfinite via Ufotable

The Spring 2023 anime season is well underway, and there’s no shortage of amazing shows for fans of the medium to check out. From long-awaited installments in major Shonen franchises to surprise hits unlike anything seen before, there’s something for just about anyone to enjoy week to week. And yet, as is usually the case, some offerings have proven stronger than others, which is why we’re here with a list of the top 10 best anime of May 2023 you should watch.

Oshi no Ko

New Episodes Available: Every Wednesday via Hidive

To say Oshi no Ko is a dark horse candidate for anime of the season would be an understatement.

Kicking off its run with a titanic 90 minute first episode, the series has already established half a season’s worth of gripping plot points for viewers to dig into. Most of these center around the exploits of Gorou Amemiya, a doctor who is reincarnated as the child of his favorite idol after being murdered by a mystery assailant. This quickly proves to be less than an ideal fate, as his unfortunate end follows him into his next life in the form of an ongoing mystery that threatens to leave even more casualties in its wake.

Alongside this winding mystery is a harsh look at the reality of the idol industry, resulting in a brutal yet heartfelt examination of how it works and what keeps it running. While this may sound somewhat dismal, it ends up lending a weight and passion to the motivations and aspirations of each new character brought into the fold.

There’s still plenty more of the story to be adapted too, as only three episodes have been released thus far. If you keep up with only one show from this season moving forward, make sure it’s this one.

Heavenly Delusion

New Episodes Available: Every Saturday via Hulu

There were rumblings that Heavenly Delusion could become one of the biggest shows of the year, and the first few episodes have only given weight to these rumors.

Though it has mainly spent its time setting up plot threads and building up its setting, the show is fresh and original in a way few other series could hope to be. Its post-apocalyptic world fraught with danger due to inhuman creatures, and the bread crumbs being left regarding where they come from and why, have only served to set it up as something even more grizzled anime fans can’t fully predict.

Adding to this is its exceptional animation quality, which is on par with films and makes even the more calm and mundane moments feel striking. we’ve little doubt that animation junkies and those out for an engaging tale alike will find plenty to love about the series as it pushes through the rest of its plot.

Demon Slayer Season 3

New Episodes Available: Every Sunday via Crunchyroll

In some breaking news that will come as a surprise to no one, the Demon Slayer anime continues to be an exceptional piece of animation.

Even with the first few episodes of the Swordsmith Village honing in on scene setting and world building, the show has still managed to flex its animation muscles. Tanjiro’s training segments and excursions into the culture of the Swordsmiths, and the seamless movements used to show his exceptional progress or adventures, have confirmed that Ufotable is still firing on all cylinders even after so many years of producing new segments of the series.

Now, with the action kicking off in earnest, there’s plenty of eye candy and narrative meat for fans to dig into. We can only guess how impressive the show will become in the coming weeks, and that’s why demon Slayer remains a must-watch anime going into May 2023.

Jigokuraku: Hell’s Paradise

New Episodes Available: Every Saturday via Crunchyroll

While it may not be the next Chainsaw Man, Jigokuraku: Hell’s Paradise is still one heck of a fun time for action and gore hounds alike.

Though its first few episodes focused on building up the world and premise, the series has started to dive into its action and carnage. Alliances have been formed, and the motivations of each character fighting to survive on the island are beginning to come into focus. Most all of them are interesting and have been given proper time to be fleshed out too, serving to ensure you aren’t left outright loving or hating one character while the rest are merely cannon fodder.

This is to say nothing of the stellar fights and animation, which have only bolstered the overall experience with gory battles between the survivors and against the island’s horrifying monstrosities. All the while, buckets of blood and viscera fill the screen in a way that would make even veterans of classic anime squeamish.

Considering we’re still firmly in the series’ opening act, it’s safe to say this battle royale will continue to be a show to follow in the weeks to come, and may even be a contender for one of the best anime of the year.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

New Episodes Available: Every Thursday via Crunchyroll

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage‘s inclusion on this list should come as no surprise.

Though it may not be an out and out sequel, the second installment in the beloved franchise has managed to carry on the strengths of the first season. Bojji is still an adorable little cinnamon roll of a protagonist, and seeing the exploits he and his friends undertake only bolsters the uplifting feel of the show.

To be sure, it may not be for everyone. Those hoping for a proper continuation may have been disappointed by the fact that it’s more of a collection of short stories and moments rather than a linear plot, and that isn’t likely to change in the coming weeks. But for everyone else, it’s a chance to remain in the series’ world for a little longer, and that’s more than enough to help it count among the best anime of this season.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2

New Episodes Available: Every Thursday via Crunchyroll

Despite how long it has been since The Ancient Magus’ Bride‘s first season aired – and the high expectations built up by fans as a result – the second act of the series hasn’t disappointed.

Chise’s new endeavors to learn magic and integrate herself into the magic college have provided plenty of opportunities for drama and intrigue. This, in turn, has created a means for meeting plenty of new and interesting additions to the cast, not least of which being her new classmates who have their own arcs and storylines which continue to be teased with exchanges and interactions.

At the same time, past plot threads from the first arcs have continued to be dangled, key among them being the consequences of everything Chise and Elias survived by the first season’s conclusion. Chise’s struggle to uncover more about the curses she’s afflicted with, and how to best make use of them alongside her other skills, promises to be a pivotal part of the episodes to come.

There’s little doubt, then, that the coming month’s episodes will continue to build upon the narrative set up in the last few weeks, and that any anime fan worth their salt won’t want to miss it.

Insomniacs After School

New Episodes Available: Every Monday via Hidive

Prior to the start of the season, many saw Insomniacs After School as one of the more promising shows to check out. It’s proven itself to be all that and more in the weeks since.

Though it may tell a simple story of two people finding companionship in one another, the genuine way in which it does so is truly special. Protagonists Ganta and Isaki have slowly grown closer through their shared trouble sleeping, and the way they’ve gradually come to lean on each other and share who they are feels believable and heartfelt. They could do anything and everything together, and it would still be engrossing thanks to the real emotion present in the writing and animation.

The fact that there’s still so much to be covered is a blessing, and those who have slept on checking out this series should remedy that as soon as possible.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

New Episodes Available: Every Saturday via Crunchyroll

Though its core concept may seem like it would wear thin quickly, Mashle has managed to prove it has enough heart to rank among the best anime of the season.

Granted, it’s still not nearly as deep as other entries on this list. Mash is very much the Saitama of his respective universe, solving problems that seem insurmountable to his friends with overwhelming strength and impossibly overpowered abilities. The conflicts are less about how the heroes will overcome them, and more so about how they’ll buy time until Mash arrives to save the day.

Fortunately, it doesn’t really need to be. The show has a knack for keeping its story light-hearted thanks to Mash’s nonchalance in the face of danger and his allies’ disbelief in the face of how he shatters the rules of their world. This may end up losing its appeal later on, but for now it’s enough to ensure viewers won’t be left bored or disappointed in the coming weeks.

My Home Hero

New Episodes Available: Every Sunday via Crunchyroll

To say My Home Hero is the odd man out this season would be an understatement.

Whereas many other offerings have stuck to fantastical themes and ideas or light-hearted slice of life settings, this show has instead opted to provide viewers with a gritty crime thriller. Most every episode sees its flawed and problematic cast dragged further into despair and conflict which is all too realistic. Looking forward, things aren’t likely to get better for the middle-aged protagonist Tetsuo Tosu and his family before they get much, much worse.

But with each new part of the story that is revealed, it becomes that much harder not to get fully immersed in the plot. Tetsuo’s struggle to survive his run-in with murderous criminals is as tense as the best thrillers around, and it’s anyone’s guess how he’ll make it out alive. Those looking for a more harrowing and mature anime need look no further than this unexpected gem.

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

New Episodes Available: Every Wednesday via Crunchyroll

There are plenty of aspects of Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! that we could point to as justification for its making this list.

On one hand, there’s the seamless way it incorporates comedy into its story. Megumine’s continued exploits, and the way they’re almost always doomed to blow up in her face as ferociously as her magic, pairs nicely with the other misadventures which the rest of the cast find themselves dragged into. There’s also the surprisingly heartfelt moments which are scattered here and there, elevating what could otherwise be two-dimensional cast toward being a fully fleshed out and relatable group of characters.

Honestly though, the main reason it makes the cut is because it’s the kind of show which is a breeze to watch. Most anyone can tune in and tune out thanks to its zany antics, and will almost certainly be hungry for more once the latest episode’s credits roll.

