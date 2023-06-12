Captain Laser Hawk: A Blood Dragon Remix Brings the Insanity of Far Cry Spinoff to Netflix

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Ubisoft

Captain Laser Hawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, an anime adaptation of the popular Far Cry spinoff, is making its way to Netflix later this year.

During the Ubisoft Forward showcase held as part of Summer Game Fest 2023, it was revealed that the animated adaptation of the popular Far Cry 3 DLC had been in development and was slated for release later this year. Adi Shankar served as one of those helming the project, and it will act as Ubisoft’s first full-length animated series tied to one of their games.

The announcement came alongside a teaser trailer. In it, several characters which ride the line between cyberpunk and futuristic chic can be seen diving down from the sky, turning a syringe into an impromptu weapon, and otherwise engaging in highly chaotic acts. At the center of it all is the main character, who boasts robotic components capable of busting through car roofs and changing into blasters on the fly.

All of this is accompanied by a slew of easter eggs from different Ubisoft franchises and other properties, with the most prominent being Assassin’s Creed and Power Rangers.

we can’t say what exactly was happening during the trailer or why, but it was entertaining none the less. It’s also confirmed at the end of the trailer that the series is set to premiere on Netflix this fall.

Fans of both animation and Blood Dragon should definitely give it a full viewing down below.

Captain Laser Hawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is set for release on Netflix in fall of 2023. For more on all the latest Ubisoft news, check out any of the related articles we’ve lined up down below.

