Sonido Codes (January 2025) 

Updated Jan. 29, 2025: Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

I’m not saying that this game is a budget copy of a budget copy, but I am also not saying that it isn’t. Appealing only because it’s just that unappealing. Any practiced Catholic would cross themselves upon entering the game. But hey, at least there are Sonido codes.

All Sonido Codes List

Active Sonido Codes

urruiningmygame : 100 Locked Element Rerolls, 100 Locked Weapon Rerolls, 100 Locked Clan Rerolls, a Shunko Reroll, and 3 Hollow Essences (New)

: 100 Locked Element Rerolls, 100 Locked Weapon Rerolls, 100 Locked Clan Rerolls, a Shunko Reroll, and 3 Hollow Essences sorryshutdown: 150 Locked Element Rerolls, 150 Locked Weapon Rerolls, 150 Locked Clan Rerolls, 150 Eyecolor Rerolls, 150 World Tickets, 2 Hierro Platings, 20 Blue Elixirs, 20 Red Elixirs, 5 Shunko Rerolls, 10 Vastocar/Visored Variant Rerolls, a Purple Elixir and a Black Elixir (New)

Expired Sonido Codes

There are currently no expired Sonido codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Sonido

Here is how to redeem Sonido codes. Simply follow the instructions below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Sonido on Roblox. Press the gift icon in the top per of the screen. Enter the code in the Redeem a code text box. Hit Enter and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy