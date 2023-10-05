Should You Bid For the Hairpin in Assassin’s Creed Mirage? Answered

By and large, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a pretty straightforward game with no proper branching paths. However, there are a few quests that actually give you a bit of agency in deciding how you want to proceed. If you’re wondering whether you should bid for the hairpin in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here’s what you need to know.

Do You Need to Buy the Hairpin at the Auction in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

The short answer is, no, you do not need to successfully bid for the hairpin in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. As Basim embarks on his quest to assassinate Ning, he’ll learn that procuring the hairpin is a surefire way to get an audience with her, and you can do that by buying it at the auction.

However, even if you don’t buy it, you can just pickpocket it off the merchant that does get it. In fact, we recommend doing this as buying the hairpin costs quite a bit of money, and you’ll probably want to put that cash towards your own weapon and armor upgrades instead.

If you do decide to try to buy the hairpin, do be warned that you’ll need to spend at least 500 copper coins on it. That being said, you’ll be able to complete the quest faster this way, as you can just bypass having to pickpocket the merchant. You do still need to obtain the Ivory Coin Brooch, though, so there’s no skipping that.

And that's all you need to know about bidding for the hairpin in Assassin's Creed Mirage.