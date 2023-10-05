How to Get Ivory Coin Brooch in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

While most of the quests in Assassin’s Creed Mirage are rather straightforward, every now and then you’ll run into that one pesky quest that gives you an objective with very vague directions, or no direction at all. Here’s how to get the Ivory Coin Brooch in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

As you attempt to assassinate Ning the Treasurer in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll soon learn that you need to first procure an Ivory Coin Brooch to get an audience with her. Just having the valuable hairpin isn’t enough, and only the Brooch itself will convince the guard to let you into her chambers.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Ivory Coin Brooch Location

To find the Brooch, you’ll need to locate two merchants talking with each other about the Ivory Coin society itself, which will then lead you to another chamber where you can steal the Brooch.

It’s possible to locate the merchants by using eagle vision to find the NPCs glowing in orange, but considering that the Bazaar is such a huge area to explore, we’ve included a screenshot of the map down below to show where you need to go to find these merchants:

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

After listening to their conversation, speak with the merchant, then head to your objective marker to steal the Ivory Coin Brooch.

When you have it, bring it back to the guard and you’ll be granted an audience with Ning, allowing you to finally assassinate her.

And that’s how to get the Ivory Coin Brooch in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.