How to Chain Assassinate Enemies in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassination is the name of the game in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. I mean, literally. It’s in the name. Anyway, being able to take out your enemies efficiently is the key to success, so here’s everything you need to know about chain assassinations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Chain Assassinations Explained

First off, chain assassinations are basically the ability to take out multiple enemies in one fell swoop. This is an extremely handy ability to have, as it allows you to clear out areas faster, while also preventing nearby enemies from going on high alert if they happen to spot you murdering one of their own pals.

There are two ways to chain assassinate enemies, as listed below:

By using the Focus Bar

By progressing through the skill tree

Focus Bar Chain Assassinations

The Focus Bar in Assassin’s Creed Mirage becomes unlocked once you’ve cleared your first major assassination in the game. A new bar will show up right above Basim’s health in the bottom left corner of the screen, and you can press R3 to activate it.

Once in this mode, you can target multiple enemies (the number increases as you strengthen it via the skill tree) and assassinate all of them stealthily in a single move.

The Focus Bar recharges as you get more stealth kills, and you can also increase its recharge rate by progressing through the skill tree as well.

Skill Tree Unlocks

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The other form of chain assassination is unlocked by acquiring the aptly named Chain Assassination perk via the Phantom skill tree.

After assassinating an enemy, you can immediately kill a second nearby enemy with the hidden blade, or by throwing a knife at them if you have any Throwing Knives available to you.

And that's how you can chain assassinate enemies in Assassin's Creed Mirage.