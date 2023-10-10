9 Games Like Assassin’s Creed Mirage If You’re Looking for Something Similar

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a special game for myriad reasons. It brings the series back to its roots, with none of that RPG nonsense to distract you from the story and the cool assassination animations themselves, while also putting a modern twist on familiar mechanics. With that said, here are nine games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage if you’re looking for something similar.

The Altair and Ezio Assassin’s Creed Games

Image Source: Ubisoft

Let’s get the obvious picks out of the way. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a return to the series’ roots, so if you want more, naturally that means going back all the way to the original games. The first Assassin’s Creed game revolves around Altair and Desmond Miles, back when Ubisoft was still incredibly invested in the modern-day storyline. And you know what? It was actually good.

AC 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations center around Ezio, who’s unarguably the more popular and recognizable face of the series.

Both sets of games play almost identically to Mirage, where the focus is really just on the parkour, stealth, and cool assassination missions. If you enjoyed Mirage’s gameplay but, like me, felt that the story was lacking, this is a good place to start.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Image Source: EA

From the streets of Baghdad to a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order might seem like an odd pick here, but hear me out. It’s a really, really good parkour game.

Much of the melee combat feels a little bit too Souls-like, and it’s certainly less forgiving than Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but it’s still manageable and won’t push you to controller-breaking madness like most other FromSoft games might. The exploration and parkour of Fallen Order are what take the game to the next level, and it also features a fun skill tree with plenty of unlocks that really shake up your play style.

Ghost of Tsushima

Image Source: Sucker Punch

If you’re looking for another piece of historical fiction after beating Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ghost of Tsushima is a solid pick. Set in feudal Japan, players take on the role of Jin, a samurai on a mission to avenge his clan.

The game takes place during the first Mongol invasion of Japan, and while the melee combat can be fun and fast-paced, there’s also a focus on stealth and parkour. The game rewards you greatly for taking the time to survey your surroundings, and it’s a great one to check out if you’re looking for a slightly different flavor of history after Mirage.

Dishonored

Image Source: Arkane Studios

Dishonored is yet another carefully crafted story-driven experience that also gives players the flexibility to choose how they want to approach each task. There’s no parkour in this one, but you do get some sick superpowers that allow you to blink from one spot to another.

Just like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Dishonored also features a rather story-driven style of progression, and while you can deviate from the main path to pursue side activities, you could also blast through the main story if that’s all you’re interested in. The stealth, in particular, is what allows Dishonored to shine, and you have the freedom to choose between a pacifist or more chaotic and violent playthrough.

Your choice has ramifications for the ending you get, though, so do choose wisely. If you like what Dishonored’s putting down, you can always hop into the also-very-good sequel, Dishonored 2, afterwards!

Hitman

Image Source: IO Interactive

If the assassinations were what you enjoyed the most from your time with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, then you may want to give IO Interactive’s Hitman a go. These games are purely focused on stealth takedowns and infiltrations, and they’ll really test your skill as a sneaky assassin.

The best thing about Hitman, however, is the fact that every level features multiple solutions and ways you can get Agent 47 to his target. This makes every level feel endlessly replayable, and really, the only limits here are your own creativity and imagination.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Image Source: Ubisoft

Considering that Prince of Persia was the last project Ubisoft worked on before moving on to Assassin’s Creed, it should come as no surprise that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time would make the list at some point. While we’re still waiting for that much anticipated remake, the original game still holds up fairly decently.

The vibe and aesthetic of The Sands of Time feels remarkably similar to that of Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s, and it’s no wonder we even get a few references to that game via the Deluxe Edition weapons and armor. The parkour and combat are top-notch here, and if you want to see where it all began, The Sands of Time is one game you can’t miss.

Dying Light 2

Image Source: Techland

Dying Light and its successor are both first-person games set in a zombie apocalypse world. While most players may equate FPS games to shooters, though, both Dying Light games thrive on melee combat and very fast-paced parkour. Truly, if you were on the hunt for a seriously immersive parkour experience where you’re just jumping from rooftop to rooftop, pulling off cool stunts while beating the crap out of zombies, Dying Light is your game.

Sure, the aesthetic might be a little dreary, but there’s a reason why these games have such a strong cult following. The melee combat is crunchy and satisfying, figuring out how to navigate the city is a fun puzzle in and of itself, and while the story isn’t exactly its strongest suit, these games are still well worth experiencing.

Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West

Image Source: Guerilla Games

Ubisoft really did popularize the open-world formula with Assassin’s Creed, and other developers have since took note and reiterated upon that formula with their own unique spin on things. Guerilla Games’ Horizon series is the perfect example of that.

Both Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West are very solid open-world games that really refined that formula Ubisoft implemented with Assassin’s Creed, and polished it to a shine. It’s much bigger than Mirage, sure, and it’s also very RPG-centric. However, both Horizon games excel in so many areas that Assassin’s Creed fans are sure to love.

The traversal is good, the stories are certainly great, and the exploration and novelty of all the weapons and gadgets you get in the game never gets old. These games feel more in line with the likes of Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, but if you found yourself enjoying Mirage’s Baghdad and looking for something a bit crunchier, then the Horizon games could be right up your alley.

Uncharted

Image Source: Naughty Dog

Finally, nothing screams parkour and exciting traversal like the Uncharted games. If your favorite bits from Assassin’s Creed Mirage were the exciting chases across the city rooftops, then Uncharted’s got you covered with that in spades.

If you know anything at all about Uncharted, it’s probably that the games are known for their high-octane action sequences and set-pieces, and yeah, they all involve Nathan Drake running to safety as a giant structure collapses around him. Sometimes, there are enemies shooting at him as well, which just makes things all the more exciting.

The Uncharted games aren’t open-world, though the more recent entries feature a couple of big exploration areas, and if you’re looking for another tightly crafted story-driven experience with fun parkour and action, this is it.