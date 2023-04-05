Long-Awaited Minecraft Movie is Definitely, Certainly Coming in April 2025… For Sure This Time

Image Source: Mojang Studios

It is said that good things come to those who wait. Apparently, Minecraft movies come too, as it has been announced that Warner Bros’ long-awaited film adaptation is slated to hit the big screen in 2025.

According to a report from Deadline, the Jared Hess-helmed flick has been assigned a tentative release date of April 4, 2025. The beleaguered live action interpretation has seen several changes in direction throughout the years, and should it eventuate, it currently has Jason Momoa attached in a leading role.

Anyone eagerly circling their calendars (which begs the question why you already have a calendar for 2025 to begin with) would perhaps be best off tempering their expectations, as this project has been gestating in one form or another for roughly a decade now.

At one point, Steve Carell was in talks to star, while directorial duties have been hot potatoed between names such as Peter Sollette and Rob McElhenney of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame.

What, exactly, this alleged Minecraft movie will entail is anyone’s guess, though if it manages to actually cross the finish line with talent like Hess and Momoa involved, it has all of the makings of an absolute blockbuster — and yes that pun was 110% intentional.

Before you question the validity of the license’s potential to carry a feature-length narrative, we need only remind you that The Emoji Movie was a thing that raked in over $217 million USD at the worldwide box office. And people say modern cinema is dead.

