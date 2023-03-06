New Scream Promotion Allows Fans to Finally Get “That” Call From Inside the House

Image Source: Paramount Pictures

Scream VI is set to release in theaters soon, but in the meantime, Paramount has released a brand new promotional website, which allows fans to finally get a call from everyone’s favorite masked killer, Ghostface.

The website, which can be accessed here, only asks for someone’s name and phone number, along with an agreement to Paramount’s privacy policy, and in return, the person will receive their very own call from Ghostface. The phone call is even complete with the person’s name even said out loud by the killer, and comes from a New York caller ID, the same location where Scream VI takes place.

Now, there of course may be some limitations on the names that Ghostface can actually pronounce; however, it is still a cool feature that is sure to send shivers down the spine of anyone who receives the call.

One feature that may get people into trouble though is that the website doesn’t seem to keep track of those who are submitting the request, meaning that people could end up pretending to be others in an attempt to scare family and/or friends. So, while most may see it as fun, there is unfortunately someone who is going to ruin the fun, as getting the number to call someone who doesn’t want it is almost certainly not endorsed by Paramount.

For those who are excited to finally check out the sixth installment of the Scream franchise, the wait is almost over, as the film is set to terrorize audiences on March 10, 2023.

