Here’s Why the Child Clicker From The Last of Us Was So Convincing

Viewers were subjected to an especially terrifying child Clicker in HBO’s The Last of Us episode 5, and some unexpected info about it shows why the creature was particularly unnerving.

In an interview with the show’s prosthetic designer Barrie Gower published by Variety on Feb. 10, it was revealed that this prepubescent fungal monster was played by the real-life nine year old contortionist. Named Skye Cowton, the young actor was able to lend the child clicker more realistic movements whether it was forcing its way through a car window or twisting and moving its limbs in ways that would otherwise be impossible for most people.

This allowed for a heavier use of practical effects whenever her Clicker appeared on screen, resulting in some of the more terrifying set pieces from the episode’s climax.

It’s also worth noting that the child actor was able to execute her stunts and movements while covered in the makeup and prosthetics used to make her look infected. As Gower explains, all of the Clickers were adorned in special prosthetics which had openings for the actors’ eyes. These openings would be filled with additional prosthetics during close-up shots, which Cowton would have had to deal with for most of her shots.

It’s an interesting tidbit, and yet more proof that the show is dedicated to adapting and enhancing as many details from the show as possible. As shown in a recent video, the showrunners have been dedicated to making the world of The Last of Us feel as alive and in line with the ideas presented by the original game as possible.

HBO’s The Last of Us is currently airing on HBOMax every Sunday at 6 p.m. PST and 9 p.m. EST. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below.

[Source: Variety]