An Overlooked Werewolf Horror Gem That Is Equally Hilarious as It Is Gory Comes to Streaming

Image Source: Pathé

Sometimes the only thing someone wants from a movie is some scares, some laughs, some blood, some victims that are easy to root for, some plot twists, and, especially, some werewolves. In those times, Dog Soldiers is the film to stream.

Now on Tubi, Dog Soldiers is a film about a group of soldiers whose routine military exercise in the Scotland wilderness turns into one of their worst nightmares about real werewolves who want to eat them. The film has charismatic performances from actors who hadn’t hit it big back then but are recognizable now a script full of fun moments, and incredible costumes for its supernatural creatures.

Dog Soldiers was the film debut of director Neil Marshall, proving he could do horror, tongue-in-cheek humor, and gore all in one movie, managing all those genres and fitting them together. Since then, he’s done other scary movies like The Descent, 2019’s version of Hellboy, and The Reckoning.

Surprisingly, the werewolf horror film earned 3$ million when it was released in Europe back in 2002, becoming a modest cult hit and was named one of the best werewolf movies ever. It still has good reviews from both critics and audiences, as the film has an 80% critics rating and a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dog Soldiers was written and directed by Neil Marshall and starred Sean Pertwee (Gotham), Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy), Emma Cleasby (Doomsday), and Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones). You can see the film on Tubi.

Related Posts