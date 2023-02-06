A Coming of Age Werewolf Thriller Sinks Its Fangs Into the Number One Spot on Netflix

Image Source: Netflix

With competition like Jonah Hill’s You People, sailing teenager movie True Spirit, or the Pamela Anderson documentary, Pamela A Love Story, it’s surprising that a Norwegian teenage werewolf film is number one on Netflix. However, that’s exactly what’s happened. As per Flix Patrol, Viking Wolf has beaten them all and tops the charts for the streaming service.

Lycanthrope stories have always had their audience, but Viking Wolf debuted this past weekend and was a success worldwide, as it was the streaming platform’s most-streamed movie in many European countries, Argentina, Indonesia and Mauritius. In other major territories like the UK and US, the movie currently sits at number four in the streaming charts, suggesting that after years of Nordic Noir, it may now be Nordic horror’s time to shine.

Viking Wolf tells the story of 17-year-old Thale, who has just moved to a small town with her parents. After she witnesses a grotesque murder at a party, she starts having strange visions and bizarre desires, the kind that, you guessed it, a werewolf would have.

Although the film has the number one spot on the streaming platform, viewers seemingly aren’t enjoying it all that much, as it only has a 40% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film is directed and co-written by Stig Svendsen (Kings Bay), and stars Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne (Royalteen), Liv Mjönes (Midsommar), Arthur Hakalahti (Ida tar ansvar), and Sjur Vatne Brean (Delete Me).

You can watch Viking Wolf on Netflix now. If you do, let us know whether or not you agree with its 40% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes in the comments below.

