Joaquin Phoenix Stars in A24’s Next Twisted Odyssey, Directed by Ari Aster

Image Source: A24

Beau Is Afraid is the newest film by director and writer Ari Aster and tells the story of Beau, an anxious man who, after his overbearing mother dies, makes a journey home that involves some wild supernatural threads. The film is also described as a decades-spanning surrealist horror film set in an alternate present.

The film’s trailer shows the story might be something unusual and unique, a horror adventure where nothing is what it seems, following an even weirder than usual Joaquin Phoenix.

It is difficult to compare Beau Is Afraid to any other recent movies as the film looks as different and strange as a Charlie Kauffman or Alex Garland project where only that writer-director could’ve done that film. In this case, the mind behind it is none other than Ari Aster, director of two surprising, tense, different than most in the horror genre movies: Hereditary and Midsommar.

Aster’s films always start as one thing and become another, scarier one as it goes along, and it looks like he has used all his movie credentials to get this weird, intriguing film made.

Beau Is Afraid is written and directed by Ari Aster and stars Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Parker Posey (Scream 3), Amy Ryan (Gone Baby Gone), Nathan Lane (The Producers), Patti LuPone (Witness), Zoe Lister-Jones (Band Aid) and Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark). The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on Apr. 21.

