The Bad Batch Season 2 Teases Giant Crabs, Crosshair Conflict, & More

Image Source: Disney Lucasfilm

Animated Star Wars fans rejoice as a brand new trailer for the second season of The Bad Batch has just been released. The video opens with a beach chase scene and giant crabs, adding a splash of humor while showing off a confident older Omega – it will be awesome to see what she is capable of with additional training and experience.

The Bad Batch Season 2 will contain 16 episodes and feature at least one Jedi, a Wookie who looks like a padawan from The Clone Wars. These next batch of episodes hint at more conflict between Crosshair and his former friends over his allegiance to the Empire, as well as one final job for Cid with their freedom as a reward. The item they’d be stealing is a mystery, but it’s bound to be important.

Also appearing in the trailer is Captain Rex and more battle droids – The Bad Batch certainly has work to do while staying off the Empire’s radar. Lastly, we are also introduced to new character Phee Genoa, voiced by the brilliant Wanda Sykes. While we don’t know much about her yet, the star power attached to the character is sure to mean she has an important role.

The Bad Batch Season 2 premiers Jan. 4th, 2023, only on Disney+. For more Star Wars-related content, be sure to search Twinfinite, as we’ve got plenty of guides, features, and news all about your favorite shows, movies, and games in the franchise.

