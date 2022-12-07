Mass Effect AI Art Looks Spectacular…Even Though Wrex Is a Gorilla for Some Reason

Over the last few months, AI art has been popping up all over the place, as everything from personal self-portraits to depictions of what it could look like if Wes Anderson was in charge of the MCU has been circulating all over the internet. Well, it looks like Mass Effect fans didn’t want to be left out of the fun, as some ultra-realistic television and movie are for the series has been created, and the results are interesting.

As you can see in the images below, via Alan Collins, the AI art depicts characters we’ve come to know and love in the Mass Effect series in a brand new way, including plenty of shots of male and female Shepard looking badass.

But while there are certainly some spectacular photos in the bunch, we can’t help but question a handful of this AIs decisions. The first, and most glaring one, is that Wrex (or just the Krogan in general) look like apes or gorillas. This is a far stretch from the Dinosaur like design that fans have come to know and love about this aggressive species.

Tali also gets done dirty once again, as the AI depicts her as a human, giving everyone Mass Effect 3 photoshop PTSD – though some photos have her with a nebula-like, robotic look, too. Regardless of these misnomers, it’s interesting to see what a more photo-realistic version of the series would look like, further fueling the fire of a television or movie series.

What do you think of these AI images? Are they too real? Why do you think Krogan are made into Gorillas? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

