A Horrifying Creature Feature About a Meme Brought to Life Is Killing it on Streaming

Every now and then, it is nice to just sit down and watch something that will scare the pants off of you, even if it doesn’t make too much sense plot-wise. Thankfully, between streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Tubi, there’s plenty of horrors to wet your appetites with these days, including one about memes.

Titled Grimcutty, this recently released horror movie is about what happens when a terrifying internet meme is brought to life by the hysteria of their parents. In order to stop it, a suburban teenage girl must do everything they can to prevent it from attacking children and feeding off of their anxiety.

The film is directed and written by John Ross and stars Sara Wolfkind, Shannyn Sossamon, and Joel Ezra Hebner. Unfortunately, while Grimcutty may sound like a fun concept, it ended up being reviewed pretty badly, scoring an overall rating of 4.4/10 on IMDB.

As mentioned earlier, though, sometimes campy horror is all one really wants to end a long day, and Grimcutty is proof of that. Despite the terrible scores from critics and fans alike, the movie has pushed its way onto the number eight spot on Disney+ according to FlixPatrol, which is even more surprising given the family-friendly nature of the platform.

What do you think about the concept? Is it something you’re interested in? Be sure to let us know if you gave Grimcutty a shot for yourself and what you thought of the film in the comment section right down below.

