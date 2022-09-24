G2 CEO Carlos Rodriguez Is Stepping Down

Image Source: ESPN

After making headlines this past week for all the wrong reasons, G2 Esports’ CEO, Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez, will be stepping down from his position as CEO. The announcement comes from the official G2 Esports Twitter account, which you can see down below.

The resignation comes after a chaotic week for the esports organization’s CEO. Carlos Rodriguez was seen partying with the polarizing Andrew Tate after G2’s second-place finish at the European League of Legends championship.

Immediately catching flack from the community, Carlos explained that “he can party with whomever he wants.” He soon after apologized for his previous message and would see a punishment of eight weeks without pay before deciding to step down entirely.

G2 Esports is a powerhouse in Europe and North America as the organization fields teams in major titles such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, Rocket League, Apex Legends and is partnered with many big name brands. It also fields male and female rosters in Riot Game’s tactical FPS Valorant that have seen significant success, most notably with the female branded G2 Gozen dominating the EMEA Game Changers scene.

Despite G2’s dominating online persona, the organization prides itself on creating a community and uniting gamers across the world. Carlos’s departure is a tough blow for the organization, though they maintain that they will continue to move forward and create an environment of diversity and inclusivity.

